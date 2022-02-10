Grading the Saints Performance at Wide Receiver in 2021

With the best wideout in the NFL out for the year, what became of the New Orleans wide receivers in 2021?

The New Orleans Saints came into the 2021-22 NFL season with questions at quarterback. Drew Brees had retired in the offseason after a clear decline in his physical skills. Jameis Winston was tabbed as the replacement for Brees. Winston was a highly productive but mistake-prone passer for the Buccaneers from 2015 to 2019.

Winston was expected to have the league's best offensive line and two of the NFL's most dangerous weapons at his disposal. That was defused when the offensive line was depleted by injuries from the start. One of those elite weapons would also not see the field at all in 2021.

Record-breaking WR Michael Thomas would miss nine games in 2020 with a severe ankle injury that hampered him all year. He delayed offseason surgery and complications would sideline him for the year.

Without Thomas, the Saints receiving corps was exposed. A lack of playmakers would cripple the offense all year.

Saints 2021 Position Grades

Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass against Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted second-year WR Marquez Callaway was expected to step into the top spot after a promising rookie campaign. Callaway had a strong training camp and productive preseason.

Callaway would finish second on the team with 46 receptions for a team-high 698 yards and six touchdowns. Not bad numbers for a secondary wideout, but disappointing production for a number one receiver.

Callaway had just four games with more than 50 yards receiving and two outings of more than 4 catches. He had the team's only 100-yard outing from a wideout this season. However, that didn't occur until Week 15.

A 6’2” and 204-Lb wideout, Callaway has good leaping ability and plays contested balls well. He's excellent along the sideline and performs well in traffic. However, he had a difficult time getting consistent separation, especially in crucial moments.

Callaway proved himself to be a solid receiver. He'll be a factor in the immediate future of the team, but will be more effective as a complementary weapon.

New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs for a touchdown against Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year WR Deonte Harty, formerly Deonte Harris, had the most productive year of his career as a receiver. Despite missing four games, three due to suspension, Harty had a career-high 36 receptions for 570 yards and 3 scores.

An explosive open field threat, Harty also showed good route running skills and became a reliable target. He had six outings of over 50 yards, including two with at least 80 yards. Harty was not just a capable deep receiver, but also a gamebreaking threat on underneath routes.

One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returners, Harty's increased offensive role took a toll in that capacity. At just 5’6” and 170-Lbs., Harty had a difficult time against bigger corners who came close to matching his athleticism.

Like Callaway, Deonte Harty definitely has a future role in the offense. Also like Callaway, that role may be better suited as a complementary piece designed to take advantage of his explosiveness.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown against Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Fourth-year WR Tre'Quan Smith turned in yet another frustrating and disappointing campaign. Smith missed six games with injuries and was again an unreliable target when he was in the lineup.

Smith caught 32 passes for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had three outings of over 50 yards, which included his season-high of 5 receptions for 76 yards in the finale. As the most seasoned receiver in the offense and a third-round choice in 2018, more was expected from Smith.

An unrestricted free agent next month, it seems unlikely that Smith will be back with the team. He's had several opportunities to capitalize on a larger role in the offense, but failed to deliver.

Undrafted third-year WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey impressed coaches enough to earn more playing time this season. He had 13 receptions for 249 yards and two scores in ten games of action.

Humphrey is a big and physical receiver at 6’4” and 225-Lbs. He's not a great athlete, but showed potential as a short and intermediate target. Humphrey was the only one of a poor group of reserve receivers to have any decent productivity.

A trade that brought veteran deep threat Kenny Stills back to the Saints was an abysmal failure. Former first-round draft bust Kevin White was unsuccessful in rejuvenating his career. Rookies Easop Winston and Kawaan Baker spent most of the year on the practice squad.

Twenty-nine NFL teams had at least two 100-yard games from wide receivers in 2021. The Saints had just one - Callaway in Week 15.

Harty and Callaway each had one other game of over 90 yards receiving, bringing the team's total of 90-yard receiving games from a wideout to a lowly three.

Getting a healthy Michael Thomas back will undoubtedly greatly improve the Saints 32nd ranked passing offense from 2021. The absence of Thomas exposed an alarming lack of weapons that the Saints have at receiver.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Thomas returning, expect the Saints to address this position with a high draft choice. It's a glaring need that negatively affected the offense when Thomas was contained over the previous few seasons.

Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway are talented receivers, but better effective in complementary roles. The rest of this unit was an anchor to a New Orleans offense that sunk to the bottom of the NFL.

Wide Receiver Grade = D

