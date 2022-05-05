Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profile: D'Marco Jackson

New Orleans drafted a linebacker for the fourth straight year. Here's a look at how this year’s fifth-round pick fits into the Saints defense.

The New Orleans Saints traded third and fourth round picks to move up in the first round for Ohio State WR Chris Olave. As a result, the Saints had to wait three rounds and 112 selections between picking Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor at Number 49 and their next pick.

With the 17th pick of the fifth round, the 161st overall selection, New Orleans drafted LB D'Marco Jackson from Appalachian State.

It marked the fifth time in six years that the Saints have drafted a linebacker. They've selected 10 linebackers in the last nine years. Only three of the previous nine remain with the team.

The choice makes sense. Pete Werner, a second-round pick in 2021, looks like a strong pick. Kaden Elliss, a 2019 seventh-round selection, is a reliable backup. However, 2020 third-round pick Zack Baun hasn't panned out. With Kwon Alexander still unsigned, there is little depth behind Werner and All-Pro LB Demario Davis.

Let’s have a closer look at the latest Saints draftee at linebacker.

D'MARCO JACKSON, LB

Appalachian State

6'1" 223-Lbs.

Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) against the East Carolina Pirates. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson starred at Broome High School in South Carolina before taking his talents just a few hours away in neighboring Appalachian State. He’d redshirt his first year before appearing in every contest as a reserve in 2018 and working his way into the starting lineup by the end of 2019.

In 2020, Jackson led the Mountaineers in total tackles, which included 6.5 stops for loss and 2.5 sacks, while intercepting two passes and breaking up six others. His 20 tackles for loss in 2021 were fourth among FBS schools as he recorded 119 total stops, six sacks, and an interception while winning the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Over his collegiate career, Jackson had 35 tackles for loss. He had 11.5 sacks and broke up 14 passes in his last three seasons and recorded 3 interceptions over his last two campaigns. Jackson ran a 4.55 40 during the NFL Scouting Combine and performed well during drills to boost his draft stock.

A ferocious defender who flies all around the field, Jackson has the potential of an every down player. He’s a little light to take on blockers head-on in the running game, despite his aggressiveness.

Jackson must also show better discipline as a run defender. He can get caught out of position because of his overzealous style against both the run and pass.

Against the run, Jackson shows the ability to slip blocks at high speed. He has good gap recognition of offensive and a lightning burst to the ball carrier. A solid fundamental tackler who packs a pop as a hitter, Jackson has great speed in sideline-to-sideline pursuit.

In coverage, Jackson gets good depth in zone drops and reads quarterbacks well. He flows naturally in the open field and has good read-and-react instincts on the throw.

While inexperienced in man coverage, Jackson has the speed and fluid change-of-direction to stay with backs, tight ends, and even some receivers. He’s also a disruptive blitzer off the edge with an impressive closing burst to the quarterback.

Jackson's open field speed and coverage skills make him an immediate fit as a weak side linebacker. His range and instincts could also make him a developmental possibility at middle linebacker with improved discipline.

Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) defends against Marshall tight end Xavier Gaines (11). Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY

Drafting D'Marco Jackson in the fifth round does not preclude the Saints from re-signing Kwon Alexander.. Bringing back Alexander would still be the best strategy for the team.

Whether or not that happens, Jackson should bolster depth at the linebacker position. With development, he could even be an eventual replacement for the 33-year-old Demario Davis.

