Game Balls From the Saints 39-32 Thriller Over Seattle

The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Seattle Seahawks yesterday by a 39-32 score. The game wasn’t pretty, but the Saints improved their record to 2-3 with the much-needed win. Injuries were an issue again, as New Orleans lost WR Chris Olave and CB Marshon Lattimore in the second half. That further depleted a squad that was already without wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, DE Payton Turner, and safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams.

Offensively, Olave’s loss thinned an already depleted receiving corps for backup QB Andy Dalton, who was making his second straight start. Dalton was sacked just once, but was under constant duress and battering from the Seahawks pass rush. New Orleans picked up 438 total yards in the game, but the bulk of that was on the shoulders of two players.

Defensively, the Saints had an up-and-down afternoon, to put it politely. Seattle had 396 yards of total offense, but was just 1 of 9 on third down conversions. Cam Jordan had a terrific afternoon, getting credited for 1.5 sacks and just missing out on two more when Seattle QB Geno Smith barely got back to the line of scrimmage when he took him down.

The Saints defense dominated the Seahawks through some stretches of the game, but surrendered an astonishing amount of big plays. Seattle had an incredible six plays of over 32 yards, with four of those resulting in a touchdown. Those plays accounted for 258 yards of offense, with New Orleans holding the Seahawks to 136 net yards on the other 43 plays.

It was those defensive breakdowns that had the Saints on the ropes and nearly sent them to their fourth straight defeat. They were saved by the herculean efforts of the two recipients of of my week five Game Balls.

Alvin Kamara, RB

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the 2022 season, Alvin Kamara! After missing two of the last three weeks with a rib injury and totaling 119 yards in the two games he did play, Kamara resembled the player that terrifies NFL defenses on Sunday. A costly fumble that turned a probable New Orleans field goal into a Seattle touchdown drive. It turned out to be a mere speed bump on an afternoon where Kamara cruised through the Seahawks defense.

Kamara had 76 total yards in the first half. When a concussion knocked Chris Olave out of the game early in the third quarter, the Saints had to rely on Kamara even more heavily in the second half. Surprisingly, Kamara still hasn’t reached the end zone in 2022. However, his contributions boosted an offense that had three key playmakers out of action.

Kamara had a season-high 194 scrimmage yards on 29 touches. He rushed for 103 yards and added six receptions for 91 yards. His 54-yard catch and run on a third quarter screen pass set up a crucial touchdown and illustrated his elite vision and explosiveness in the open field.

The Saints have struggled to get Kamara in space dating back to the middle of last season. His receiving production was the most since ten catches for 128 yards in week 7 of last season, against the Seahawks, a span of ten games. His rushing output was the seventh 100-yard rushing game of his career and 21st time he had at least 65 yards as a receiver.

Despite the offseason additions of Olave and Landry to go along with Michael Thomas, Kamara showed on Sunday that he’s still the most important weapon in the New Orleans arsenal. However, he wasn’t the only player on the Saints offense to destroy the Seattle defense on this afternoon.

Taysom Hill, Everything

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Credit: The Seattle Times

There was no truth to the rumor that Taysom Hill served as a food vendor between quarters and gave Uber rides to all the Saints players after the game, but he did everything else on Sunday. Hill continued to be a bruising change-of-pace runner, picking up 39 yards and scoring both of the team’s touchdowns in the first half.

Hill directly set up the second of those touchdowns himself, when he teamed with Carl Granderson and Dwayne Washington to cause a botched Seahawks punt. He’d also take over kickoff return duties for an injured Deonte Harty, averaging 23 yards on three returns.

Hill's first half stat line of three rushes for 39 yards and two scores along with his special teams exploits was impressive by itself. But it was the second half where he and Alvin Kamara shouldered the team’s victory hopes. His presence and production attracted some defensive attention away from Kamara, but he also sparked the team’s offense with several more plays of his own in the second half.

Hill attempted his first pass of the season, completing a 22-yard touchdown to Adam Trautman to put New Orleans up two scores late in the third quarter. When Seattle roared back to take a one point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Hill provided the game-winning score with a 60-yard touchdown burst over the left side where he outran the entire Seahawks defense.

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Adam Trautman (82) against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Then for good measure, Hill provided a crushing block to spring Alvin Kamara on a 10-yard run on the Saints next possession to clinch the game. Hill was responsible for four touchdowns, one punt turnover, and 197 all-purpose yards. He led all rushers with 112 yards on the ground, added 22 passing, and 63 more on kickoff returns. Seven of his 10 offensive touches resulted in a first down or touchdown.

Taysom Hill became just the third player in NFL history to have three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game. He and Kamara were responsible for 75% of the Saints offensive yardage in the game, including an incredible 84% of the team’s output in the second half.

It wasn't pretty, but Kamara and Hill were the primary reasons why a beaten up New Orleans team was able to end a three-game losing streak. The 2-3 Saints will host the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

Seahawks-Saints Coverage From the Week