Will There Be Another Suitor For Sean Payton?

With the pursuit for Sean Payton revving into full gear, could another NFC rival jump into the fray?

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will have a second interview with the Denver Broncos this Wednesday, according to reports. Payton also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. His initial meeting with the Panthers was rescheduled from last week after the tragic death of Carolina FC player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner David Tepper owns both franchises.

Denver looks like the early frontrunner in the Payton sweepstakes. He's also interviewed with the Houston Texans. The Arizona Cardinals have also been granted permission to speak with Payton, but the two sides will not yet meet until Thursday. The 59-year-old Payton, who's under contract with the Saints for the next two seasons, could also return as an analyst with Fox Sports for another year.

Now that the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is complete, there could potentially be another suitor emerge for Payton.

The Dallas Cowboys.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, center, talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett before their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, ending a 12-5 season. It marked the 27th consecutive year that the Cowboys have failed to reach the NFC Championship Game after winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995-96 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly stated that coach Mike McCarthy is in no danger of losing his job. McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning coach in Green Bay, has been with Dallas for three seasons and guided them to a 24-10 record in the last two campaigns.

Dallas won a playoff game this year, routing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. However, McCarthy is just 6-8 in the postseason since winning Super Bowl XLV with the Packers. We've seen Jones make moves before with coaches that have winning records and multiple playoff appearances with the team.

There is no job opening in Dallas at the moment and there might not be one, but here's why we shouldn't rule out Sean Payton winding up in Dallas.

Familiarity

Former Saints coach Sean Payton (right) speaks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) before a game between the two teams. Credit: Inside the Star

Payton has worked for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys before. He was the assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and QB coach under Bill Parcells with Dallas from 2003 to 2005.

The coach has stated that front office/ownership is just as important to him as the talent on the field if he is to coach again.

Payton has a close relationship with Jones and has owned a house in the Dallas area. He also has a well publicized friendship with Parcells, who he considers a mentor, and works with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson at Fox if he were to need more insight into working with Jones.

Talent

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The cupboard isn't exactly bare in Cowboys country. Dallas has three explosive offensive threats in WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Tony Pollard, and TE Dalton Schultz. There are some questions surrounding underachieving WR Michael Gallup, aging RB Ezekiel Elliott, and an inconsistent offensive line. However, the Cowboys annually rank around the top-10 in most offensive categories.

Dallas also has a tremendously talented defense. They forced the most turnovers in the NFL this season (33) and recorded 54 sacks, third most in the league. Second-year LB Micah Parsons (13.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries) and CB Trevon Diggs (17 interceptions in three seasons) are the superstars of an athletic and physical unit.

Pollard, Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch, and G Connor McGovern are unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Cowboys are typically extremely active in free agency.

Quarterback

Dec 2, 2021; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) waits for a snap against New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Many assume that Payton would only coach somewhere with an elite quarterback, but that's not necessarily the case. However, the offensive-minded coach will have to have an answer at the position--whether it's with a high draft pick or a young talent in place to develop.

Seventh-year QB Dak Prescott has had an up-and-down career. He's a productive passer, throwing for over 4,400 yards the last two times he's played a full season. Prescott has completed nearly 67% of his career throws with 166 touchdowns and a 61-36 record as a starter. However, he also led the league with 15 interceptions this season and looked indecisive in crucial moments.

Prescott will turn 30 this offseason and is now two years removed from a gruesome ankle injury that robbed him of some of his mobility. He isn't considered among the league's elite quarterbacks, but has proven he can be an explosive playmaker that could flourish with the right coaching.

The Desperation of Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field for warmups before the Cowboys face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

To be clear again, Jerry Jones has said as recently as Monday that coach Mike McCarthy's job was safe. However, the Cowboys owner has been known to change his mind on a whim.

The 80-year-old Jones is desperate for relevancy and most importantly, another championship. Dallas is just 5-12 in the playoffs since winning Super Bowl XXX. They've qualified for the postseason 12 times in 27 years since winning that title with zero appearances in the NFC Championship Game. In 15 years with the Saints, Payton has nine playoff appearances with a 9-8 record, three trips to the NFC Championship, and one Super Bowl title.

Jones certainly isn't afraid to spend money. Payton could command a contract worth between $20 and $25 million annually. McCarthy also has three remaining years on his contract that would need paid off should he be fired.

It's been reported that the Saints would expect at least a first-round draft choice to part with Payton. Dallas owns the 26th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Cowboys also haven't been afraid to deal away high draft picks for veteran players. Remember that Jones was reportedly ready to work out a trade with New Orleans for Payton in the past.

The biggest criticism of Jerry Jones throughout his 33-year ownership of the Cowboys is that he's been meddlesome in football affairs. A power struggle and clash of egos caused an irreparable rift between Jones and Jimmy Johnson three decades ago.

Sean Payton would want power over personnel moves if he coaches again. Would Jones be willing to set his own ego aside to avoid a similar clash? If he wants to bring a championship back to Dallas, that might be all it takes.

Read More Saints News