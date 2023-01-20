Saints 2022 Position Grades: Tight End

One of the Saints biggest surprises of 2022 emerged from a tight end position that was abysmal the year before.

Next to nothing was expected out of the New Orleans Saints tight ends entering the 2022 season. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints trio of Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett did in 2021.

New Orleans made no additions to the unit over the offseason, other than switching Taysom Hill’s position title to tight end. Hill’s role in the offense would change little. However, the team still got surprising production from the position in 2022.

Saints Tight End Grades

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest positive surprises of the Saints season was the development of third-year TE Juwan Johnson. Converted from wideout just last year, Johnson made remarkable strides during the offseason.

The 26-year-old Johnson caught 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns and rounded into a bona-fide playmaker for the offense. By contrast, the Saints top trio of tight ends had a combined 49 catches, 555 yards, and 7 scores in 2021.

Johnson's numbers more than doubled his combined total for his first two years. He was second on the team in receiving yards, third in receptions, and trailed only Kansas City's Travis Kelce for touchdowns among the league's tight ends. Johnson had at least three receptions in eight games and pulled in nearly 65% of his targets.

A terrific athlete, Johnson has the athletic edge over most linebackers and size advantage over several defensive backs. He is equally effective coming off the line or splitting out wide. He's also greatly improved as an in-line blocker, allowing him to be an every down contributor.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fellow third-year TE Adam Trautman has fallen short of expectations after the Saints traded four picks to move up and select him in the third round of the 2020 draft. Trautman has never materialized as the receiver that was expected.

In 2022, Trautman had 18 receptions for 207 yards and a score. Not nearly the downfield threat Johnson is, Trautman is more of a secondary short yardage target. His value is as a blocker, where his technique and 6'5" and 253-Lb. frame sets the edge for the running game.

Trautman, who turns 26 next month, gave up significant snaps to Johnson. Four draft picks, even day 3 selections, is a steep price to pay for a severely limited receiver and part-time blocker. However, Trautman still provides value until an upgrade can be found.

Veteran acquisition J.P. Holtz and undrafted rookie Lucas Krull contributed little in limited opportunities. Vannett was released at mid-season and was signed off the practice squad by the Giants. Taysom Hill was the third rostered tight end for most of the year.

Far from a traditional tight end, Hill spent most of his snaps in the Saints backfield. His 575 rushing yards was second on the squad and he had a team-high 7 rushing touchdowns while completing 13 of 19 throws for 240 yards and another two scores.

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

While not used often as a receiver, Hill’s open field running ability made him a weapon on short passes. He had 9 receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. We could see those numbers increase down the road as he gets more familiar with the role.

Johnson's development came as a surprise. His athleticism and ability to threaten defenses down the field will make him a valuable asset into 2023. However, don't be surprised if the Saints target a more traditional tight end with receiving skills that could supplant Trautman this offseason.

Saints TE Grade = C

Read More Saints News