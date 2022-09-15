First Look: Chris Olave 'Welcome to the Gridiron' Bobblehead
If you're a collector, then you might be interested in this. FOCO just dropped a Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Rookie Bobblehead that features Olave in an action pose. You can go here and reserve yours here.
The 'Welcome to the Gridiron' piece shows Olave with a football in hand as he reaches out to allude a defender. Olave stands atop a thematic Saints rookie base with his name displayed in front. The bobblehead is super limited to just 72 pieces making it a highly collectible piece. It retails for $70 and stands at 8 inches tall, making it an ideal addition to any desk at work, school, or home.
In addition to the Chris Olave Bobblehead, FOCO also has a wide selection of officially licensed Saints gear from everything to apparel like hats and shirts, to home décor like signs and blankets.
Read More
Here's some of the best selling items and recommendations for both men and women, and be sure to use the code SAINTS2022 for 10% off your purchase.
|Item
|Link
Tie-Breaker Sleeveless Top
Denim Days Jacket
Glitter Gel Slide
Fan Favorite Floral Sundress
Solid Big Wordmark Legging
Winning Play Windbreaker
Beach Day One Piece Bathing Suit
Paint Splash Bikini Top
Team Color Static Bike Shorts
Color Glitter Low Top Canvas Shoes
|Item
|Link
Sherpa Lined Buffalo Check Clog
https://www.foco.com/products/new-orleans-saints-sherpa-lined-buffalo-check-clog
Solid Hybrid Boonie Hat
https://www.foco.com/products/new-orleans-saints-solid-hybrid-boonie-hat
Workday Warrior Polyester Polo
https://www.foco.com/products/new-orleans-saints-workday-warrior-polyester-polo
Team Stripe Tailgate 24 Pack Cooler
https://www.foco.com/products/new-orleans-saints-team-stripe-tailgate-24-pack-cooler
Gameday Ready Lounge Shirt
https://www.foco.com/products/new-orleans-saints-gameday-ready-lounge-shirt
Read More Saints News
- First Look: Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Deuce McAllister, Partners Deliver 38,000 Bottles of Water for Jackson Residents
- By the Numbers: Saints Defeat Falcons in Week 1
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense
- Saints Bring Back Latavius Murray
- Saints Clutch Performances of Week 1
- Former Saints Coaches, Executive, and Player Join XFL Staffs
- Saints: 'Confidence, Resilience' Ushers in Dennis Allen Era
- Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
- Saints Snap Counts and Observations from Week 1
- Game Balls From the Saints Epic Comeback Over Atlanta
- Game Recap: Falcons Blow Lead to Visitors
- Saints Fantasy Football: 2022 Projections