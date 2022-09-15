Skip to main content

First Look: Chris Olave 'Welcome to the Gridiron' Bobblehead

FOCO is notorious for their fan gear and producing sports bobbleheads, and this Chris Olave one will be of particular interest to Saints fans.

If you're a collector, then you might be interested in this. FOCO just dropped a Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Rookie Bobblehead that features Olave in an action pose. You can go here and reserve yours here

image002

The 'Welcome to the Gridiron' piece shows Olave with a football in hand as he reaches out to allude a defender. Olave stands atop a thematic Saints rookie base with his name displayed in front. The bobblehead is super limited to just 72 pieces making it a highly collectible piece. It retails for $70 and stands at 8 inches tall, making it an ideal addition to any desk at work, school, or home.

In addition to the Chris Olave Bobblehead, FOCO also has a wide selection of officially licensed Saints gear from everything to apparel like hats and shirts, to home décor like signs and blankets. 

