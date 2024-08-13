Day 15 Training Camp Highlights: Saints' Top Performers and Surprise Returns
IRVINE -- The Saints were back at it after a day off, as they'll practice for the next several days before their Saturday travel day to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers in a nationally televised preseason game on Sunday. Here's some of the biggest attendance notes from Day 15 of training camp, as well as some of my initial takeaways.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 15
ATTENDANCE
Those who were not spotted at practice on Tuesday included Ugo Amadi (groin), Millard Bradford, Zander Horvath, Mac McCain, Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Nick Saldiveri (calf) and Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow).
There were some encouraging developments in health department for the Saints. Spencer Rattler (thigh contusion), Pete Werner (shoulder) and Demario Davis (hamstring) all returned to practice. Davis participated in walkthroughs and Werner was observing. Juwan Johnson, Werner and Davis were all working off to the side later.
One of the biggest developments from Tuesday saw Marshon Lattimore doing work off to the side. He was going through some stretching and jogging, and that's a great sign for the Saints.
Kendre Miller (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (groin) and Mason Tipton (hamstring) were all observers. Juwan Johnson (foot) and Adebo came on late to watch practice.
Bub Means, Equanimeous St. Brown and Rashid Shaheed practiced in red non-contact jerseys. However, they did not participate in anything past positional and offensive drills.
OPENING DRIVE
Alvin Kamara left practice with back tightness shortly after stretch. Dennis Allen made it a point to say he has dealt with this before and didn't make it sound like anything serious.
A.T. Perry, who had a pretty good day of practice, left with an ankle sprain. He was able to walk off under his own power, but the severity is unknown at this point.
Zander Horvath was waived and cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement was signed. He was out there in No. 40.
Allen said that he doesn’t know whether or not Nick Saldiveri will be able to play in the preseason any, citing there’s levels to soft tissue injuries. As usual, he won't give any specific timetables for players.
Allen said Nephi Sewell is making great progress right now coming off his ACL injury. The Saints they don’t expect him and Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) to be ready for the start of the season.
Some former Saints legends were in attendance at practice today. Drew Brees, Roman Harper, Scott Shanle, Scott Fujita, Lance Moore and Rodney Leisle were all out observing. Harper is going to be working some with the defensive backs this week, similar to what Malcolm Jenkins did previously.
I thought Jaylan Ford had a pretty strong practice today. A.T. Perry did well before leaving too. I also saw Rico Payton making a few plays out there today, building off his strong PFF grade against the Cardinals. Derek Carr also finished team drills going a perfect 11/11 with 2 touchdown passes to Taysom Hill.
Tough day for Spencer Rattler. He was wearing what looked like a left leg compress during practice. He finished 2/8 with an interception today in team.
Today was the first time we've seen Taysom Hill throw passes in training camp, specifically in team drills when lining up in the Wildcat.
