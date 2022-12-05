Falcons-Saints Week 15 Matchup Date Announced
The Saints will host the Falcons on Sunday in Week 15 or a noon kickoff.
The NFL announced on Monday that the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. The game had previously been TBD. FOX will handle the broadcast.
The home meeting could have serious NFC South implications, but we have to wait and see what happens in Tampa tonight against the Bucs. Looking ahead, New Orleans and Atlanta both have a bye next week, while Tampa travels out west to take on San Francisco in a late kick.
A win on Monday Night Football would pole vault the Saints to 2nd in the NFC South, despite being just 5-8. However, they're going to have to figure some things out on offense while holding Tampa's offense in check.
