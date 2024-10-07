Saints News Network

Hurricane Milton Forces Buccaneers to Find Safe Haven Before Big Game Against Saints

The Buccaneers will be in New Orleans this week and stay there until they play the Saints on Sunday.

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detail view of the Wilson NFL football during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detail view of the Wilson NFL football during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Milton, the Buccaneers are heading to New Orleans early. The team announced they'll leave on Tuesday morning and spend the week in town prior to Sunday's game. It's a good call, to say the least. The storm has strengthened considerably to a Category 5, and is expected to make landfall later Wednesday into early Thursday.

Tampa Bay is expected to use Tulane's Yulman Stadium for practices, according to a report by NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. The team was able to secure hotel arrangements and will be around the city prior to Week 6's game in the Superdome. The Saints have used that facility for several of their training camp practices, so it'll be able to house the Bucs without an issue.

Some things are bigger than football, and hopefully everyone can stay safe and get out of harm's way.

