ICYMI: New Orleans Saints News Links of the Week (April 12-18)

New Orleans Saints top articles of the week from Saints News Network and various of news agencies covering the team.
Author:
Publish date:

Saints News Network Top Articles of the Week

Screenshot 2021-04-18 113126

Worst Saints Draft Pick of the Past Five Years

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112248

Jaycee Horn Reveals the Story Behind His Dad's Cell Phone Celebration

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112154

Watch: Thomas Morstead Boom Punts and Posts "I'm Back!"

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112643

Watch: Kwon Alexander - "Making Incredible Progress"

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112540

Kamara and Winston's MVP Odds

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112715

Kevin James Protraying Sean Payton?

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112128

Jameis Winston Bonding with 2nd Yr Players

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112028

Best Saints Draft Pick in last 5 Years

Screenshot 2021-04-18 112447

Saints Players will skip OTA's

MJ

Malcolm Jenkins is Defining the Modern Business Athlete

USATSI_13160297_168388561_lowres

New Orleans Saints Articles from the Week

Jaycee Horn

Saints News Now Links

· Players with the Most to Prove Ahead of Free Agency Bleacher Report 08:27 Sat, 17 Apr

· Saints sign former college receiver Jalen McCleskey Who Dat Dish 08:02 Sat, 17 Apr

· Saints could pass on cornerback in hopes of signing Richard Sherman Who Dat Dish 07:01 Sat, 17 Apr

· New Orleans Saints should take advantage of another loaded WR draft class ESPN.co.uk 06:05 Sat, 17 Apr

· Saints: 3 reasons to sign recently released Sheldon Richardson Who Dat Dish 05:39 Sat, 17 Apr

· Ex-Heisman Winner Ricky Williams Says Master P Pioneered Rapper/Athlete Deal news | Apr 16, 2021 HipHop DX 19:56 Fri, 16 Apr

· Davis, Brooks project Saints' first three picks in 2021 draft NFL.com 17:59 Fri, 16 Apr

· NFL star Malcolm Jenkins has made over $70 million from football but is still a frugal 'saver' CNBC 15:02 Fri, 16 Apr

· Gregg Rosenthal breaks down his Top NFL GM rankings NFL.com 13:05 Fri, 16 Apr

· New Orleans Saints showing interest in LSU linebacker Jabril Cox Canal Street Chronicles 10:05 Fri, 16 Apr

· New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections New Orleans Saints - Official Site 10:03 Fri, 16 Apr

· Update on Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - April 16, 2021, New Orleans Saints - Official Site 09:43 Fri, 16 Apr

· Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan NFL.com 09:37 Fri, 16 Apr

· Redrafting the 2019 NFL Draft ⏪ Bleacher Report 09:35 Fri, 16 Apr

· Sports Betting Dime links New Orleans Saints with LSU wide receiver Canal Street Chronicles 09:04 Fri, 16 Apr

· How does Marquez Callaway’s rookie year compare to his predecessors? Yahoo! Sports 08:44 Fri, 16 Apr

· At what point should the Saints trade up for Justin Fields Who Dat Dish 08:07 Fri, 16 Apr

· Caesar’s Entertainment continuing push for NFL dominance Canal Street Chronicles 08:03 Fri, 16 Apr

· New Orleans Saints could trade back for a multitude of picks Who Dat Dish 07:06 Fri, 16 Apr

· NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft NFL.com 06:55 Fri, 16 Apr

· 3 former Saints who should be in Hall of Fame before Julian Edelman Who Dat Dish  05:35 Fri, 16 Apr

· Tulsa's Zaven Collins, a potential Saints draft target, checks a lot of boxes The Advocate, Louisiana 05:11 Fri, 16 Apr

· Fleur-de-Links, April 16: Saints sign former Tulane wide receiver Canal Street Chronicles 05:00 Fri, 16 Apr

· Who would play Mike Zimmer in his biopic? Daily Norseman 21:06 Thu, 15 Apr

· New Orleans Saints get a bleak offseason grade ahead of NFL draft Who Dat Dish   17:02 Thu, 15 Apr

· New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey New Orleans Saints - Official Site 16:14 Thu, 15 Apr

· NFL Schedule to Be Released After Draft Bleacher Report 15:40 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints agree to terms with former Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey, per report Canal Street Chronicles 15:17 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints agree to terms with former Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey Yahoo! Sports 15:05 Thu, 15 Apr

· Walker: Who were the Saints' best sixth-round draft picks? One easy choice ... but that's about … The Advocate, Louisiana 15:04 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints agreed to terms with former Tulane receiver Jalen McCleskey The Advocate, Louisiana 14:54 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints: GMFB debates if New Orleans is a Super Bowl contender with Jameis Winston (Video) FanSided 13:41 Thu, 15 Apr

· General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition NFL.com 13:22 Thu, 15 Apr

· NFC South Roster Reset: Biggest offseason changes for Saints NFL.com 12:56 Thu, 15 Apr

· Minor NFL Transactions: 4/15/21 Pro Football Rumors 12:52 Thu, 15 Apr

· Sports Illustrated's Classic Pictures of Drew Brees Sports Illustrated 10:43 Thu, 15 Apr

· New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections New Orleans Saints - Official Site 10:08 Thu, 15 Apr

· 2 Saints players given odds to win NFL MVP in 2021 Canal Street Chronicles 10:02 Thu, 15 Apr

· Davis Mills: New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Targets Last Word On Sports 09:16 Thu, 15 Apr

· Biggest questions surrounding the NFC South | 'GMFB' NFL.com 09:02 Thu, 15 Apr

· 2021 NFL Saints Draft Sleepers: Offense, Pt. 1 Canal Street Chronicles 08:09 Thu, 15 Apr

· NFL Draft 2021: Cornerback is the one position Saints should make a move for Canal Street Chronicles 08:09 Thu, 15 Apr

· Updated Draft Needs for Every Team Bleacher Report 08:08 Thu, 15 Apr

· Despite interest, the Saints should avoid Kyle Trask Who Dat Dish 08:03 Thu, 15 Apr

· DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around' New York Jets - Official Site 07:40 Thu, 15 Apr

· Lions 2021 NFL Draft primer: Can Jared Goff keep job long-term? With the First Pick 07:11 Thu, 15 Apr

· PFF analyst doesn’t believe potential Saints target Jaycee Horn is a first-round pick Who Dat Dish 07:02 Thu, 15 Apr

· Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington trades up for QB Trey Lance NFL.com 06:42 Thu, 15 Apr

· NFC South roster reset: Bucs in driver's seat as foes encounter major change NFL.com 06:38 Thu, 15 Apr

· 4 players the New Orleans Saints could trade during the draft Who Dat Dish 05:41 Thu, 15 Apr

· Fleur-de-Links, April 15: Saints free agency target visits Buffalo Bills Canal Street Chronicles 05:07 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints beat writer mock draft 2.0: Heavy hitters land in New Orleans; see our picks in Rounds 1 … The Advocate, Louisiana 04:13 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints beat writer mock draft 2.0: Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley falls again and fills key need The Advocate, Louisiana 04:13 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints beat writer mock draft 2.0: Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley is still the Saints best bet The Advocate, Louisiana 04:13 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints beat writer mock draft 2.0: Tulsa's Zaven Collins forms punishing combo with Demario… The Advocate, Louisiana 04:13 Thu, 15 Apr

· Saints beat writer mock draft 2.0: A steal in Kwity Paye and a CB that fits the mold The Advocate, Louisiana 04:13 Thu, 15 Apr

· If Saints drafted Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, what would they get? Versatility. The Advocate, Louisiana 17:11 Wed, 14 Apr

· The New Orleans Saints should trade up with the Miami Dolphins Who Dat Dish 17:09 Wed, 14 Apr

· New Jets' Defensive Lineman Sheldon Rankins Calls Coach Robert Saleh 'Good Leader Of Men' Sees… CBS New York 16:02 Wed, 14 Apr

· Bills hosting Saints free agent target CB T.J. Carrie Yahoo! Sports 10:42 Wed, 14 Apr

· New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections New Orleans Saints - Official Site 10:31 Wed, 14 Apr

· Mel Kiper’s latest mock should excite Saints fans Canal Street Chronicles 10:07 Wed, 14 Apr

· 6 realistic trade opportunities for Saints in first round of 2021 NFL draft Yahoo! Sports 09:41 Wed, 14 Apr

· Brugler mock: Fields 9th overall, four Buckeyes in third round 247Sports 09:40 Wed, 14 Apr

· Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater 🛬 Bleacher Report 09:34 Wed, 14 Apr

· Saints 2021 offseason preview: Running Backs Canal Street Chronicles 09:07 Wed, 14 Apr

· Draft Prospects for Saints to Avoid Bleacher Report 08:14 Wed, 14 Apr

· Assessing the quarterback landscape across the NFL Canal Street Chronicles 08:05 Wed, 14 Apr

· Don’t be surprised if the Saints draft another offensive lineman with first pick Who Dat Dish 07:08 Wed, 14 Apr

· New Orleans Saints: Top 10 NFL Draft first-round prospects Who Dat Dish 05:36 Wed, 14 Apr

· Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Son of Saints wide receiver says he would “shut down” his father Canal Street Chronicles 05:03 Wed, 14 Apr

· Here’s why NFL star Alvin Kamara has not spent a dime of his $75 million contract Face2Face Africa 00:05 Wed, 14 Apr

· Kevin James to play New Orleans Saints football coach Sean Payton in Netflix film Entertainment Weekly 16:53 Tue, 13 Apr

· Walker: Ranking the best 7th round (and later) draft picks in New Orleans Saints history The Advocate, Louisiana 16:47 Tue, 13 Apr

· The Texans may have brought in RB Mark Ingram to do more than run the football Yahoo! Sports 15:33 Tue, 13 Apr

· Saints fans 'Ask Amie:' Questions about the NFL draft, filling positions of need The Advocate, Louisiana 15:05 Tue, 13 Apr

· Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive tackle New Orleans Saints - Official Site 14:59 Tue, 13 Apr

· Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson among discounted players I still believe in NFL.com 14:36 Tue, 13 Apr

· Kevin James Will Play New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton in Upcoming Adam Sandler-Produced Movie People 14:23 Tue, 13 Apr

· New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections New Orleans Saints - Official Site 13:58 Tue, 13 Apr

· Casting the New Orleans Saints: Here's who we'd pick to play Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, others The Advocate, Louisiana 13:03 Tue, 13 Apr

· Report: Actor Kevin James to play Saints coach in movie USA Today EU 10:31 Tue, 13 Apr

· Report: Actor Kevin James to play Saints coach Sean Payton in Netflix movie about year after… Yahoo! Sports10:28 Tue, 13 Apr

· Fantasy Football: Keep Saints’ Adam Trautman on your radar Who Dat Dish 10:06 Tue, 13 Apr

· Getting to know one of the newest Saints, Alex Armah Canal Street Chronicles 10:04 Tue, 13 Apr

· Greatest transactions in NFL history | 'GMFB' NFL.com 10:04 Tue, 13 Apr

· Saints draft profiles: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech Yahoo! Sports 09:27 Tue, 13 Apr

· New Orleans Saints draft pick trade scenarios for 2021 Canal Street Chronicles 09:03 Tue, 13 Apr

· ‘Home Team’: Netflix Plans Sean Payton New Orleans Saints Movie with Kevin James Decider 08:46 Tue, 13 Apr

· Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Two trades shake up top 10 NFL.com 08:20 Tue, 13 Apr

· POD Community Mock: With the 28th pick, the Saints select... Pride of Detroit 08:08 Tue, 13 Apr

· NFL Offseason Grades Bleacher Report08:06 Tue, 13 Apr

· The one player the Saints should avoid in the first round Canal Street Chronicles 08:02 Tue, 13 Apr

· NFL Vet Jenkins Moves VC Fund and Clothing Line to Holding Company Sportico 07:09 Tue, 13 Apr

· Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas must competently lead the offense in 2021 Who Dat Dish 07:03 Tue, 13 Apr

· Saints Draft: 5 blockbuster trades to get picks No. 6-10 Who Dat Dish 05:41 Tue, 13 Apr

· Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Saints continue to be linked to top quarterback draft pick Canal Street Chronicles 05:00 Tue, 13 Apr

· The Saints have 8 picks in the NFL draft. Who are the best ever selected in those spots? The Advocate, Louisiana 04:04 Tue, 13 Apr

