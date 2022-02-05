Watch: Kevin James' "Double-Reverse" on Sean Payton and Their Retirement Pact for 'The GOAT'

The "Home Team" star calls a double-reverse on his retirement pact with Sean Payton for another recently retired player.

The "Home Team" star calls a double-reverse on his retirement pact with Sean Payton for another recently retired player.

As the New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton always had a few one-liners and zingers in his press conferences and tweets. Often he appeared irritated and angry on the sidelines of football games. Yet, Payton was also known for having good times and laughing.

Payton wanted to hold James to their alleged "Retirement" pact in a self-deprecating but hilarious Facetime call. Payton would retire from coach and James acting. However, James has other plans with another recently retired NFL player known as the GOAT!

Since Payton officially stepped down as the New Orleans head coach, the team has interviewed several candidates as his replacement. GM Mickey Loomis and the Saints' front-office have interviewed Dennis Allen, Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Byron Leftwich, and Darren Rizzi. The team will interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Sunday. New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael declined an interview request for the position.

Loomis pointed out to reporters at the Senior Bowl, "I think we [New Orleans Saints] are a desirable place, and we are desirable for a lot of reason." He mentioned Brian Flores "was very impressive" and had a great interview with the Saints.

In the wake of Flores' class-action suit against the NFL citing racism in several teams' hiring practices, he remains a candidate for the New Orleans job.

