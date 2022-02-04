Saints Put In Request to Interview Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy

The Saints head coach opening picks up another name, as the team put in a request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis emphasized the importance of the team taking their time to get the right hire for their head coaching spot last week, and you can add another name to their list. According to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, which was confirmed via a league source, the Saints have put in a request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This would bring them up to seven names linked to their head coaching position.

The team has completed interviews with Doug Pederson, Aaron Glenn, and Brian Flores recently. The Saints are also set to interview Darren Rizzi, Dennis Allen, while Byron Leftwich is also one we learned about last week.

A lot of things have come to light since Tuesday's bombshell regarding Flores' lawsuit, which is a really rough look for the league right now. When asked about Flores' interview on Wednesday afternoon, Loomis said that he was very impressive and had a great interview, that it went well and he informed him of the lawsuit afterwards.

The Saints opening is a good spot for a new coach, as they'll inherit a good situation despite what you might have heard and read from others.

"I think we are a desirable place, and we are desirable for a lot of reasons," Loomis said Wednesday.

We tackled some of those reasons last week, highlighting the team's roster, front office and ownership support, and how they salary cap situation is overblown. Whoever inherits the Saints next is going to be tasked with helping put together a contender to get back into the playoffs, and the way things are playing out in the NFC South, New Orleans has a great opportunity.

