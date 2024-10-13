Saints News Network

Live Game Updates: Follow the Saints vs. Bucs NFC South Action for Week 6!

Keep updated with the Saints action as we give you all the latest from the Superdome in our live game thread.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- Kickoff is right around the corner for the Saints and Bucs game from inside the Superdome, as New Orleans looks to get back to .500 after losing their last three contests. It'll be an interesting game to watch, as rookie Spencer Rattler makes his debut and has a good bit of pressure on him to help the team right the ship. However, it's not all on his shoulders.

Stay dialed in to all of the happenings from the Superdome, as we'll give you like notes and updates from the game for Week 6.

Pregame Notes

  • A lot of people are very puzzled by the Saints' decision to not play Kendre Miller after activating him off injured reserve on Saturday. Here's my thoughts. Miller is making a lot of progress, but the playbook knowledge and execution is what needs to be tightened up here. Dennis Allen knows he's talented and all, but it's just been a couple of weeks that he's been involved hands-on in the New Orleans offense.
  • With no Lucas Patrick, the Saints offensive should look like this from left to the right: Taliese Fuaga, Nick Saldiveri, Connor McGovern, Landon Young and Trevor Penning. My main concern is Vita Vea coming from the interior. We'll see how they handle it.
  • The Spencer Rattler hysteria is real, and these are two really big games for him. Dennis Allen maintains that Derek Carr will be their starter when he's healthy, but if Rattler plays exceptionally well, that might be a little difficult to justify. He said that turning to Rattler was his decision. I'd think Carr will try to make his return after the mini-bye when they play the Chargers on the road in two weeks, but we'll see.
  • Willie Gay Jr. is back and is in base during walkthroughs. We'll see how much time he sees, but he's got a big wrap and extra padding on his left hand.
  • Saints introduced their offense today, and Spencer Rattler got a nice reception from the crow.d

First Quarter - Saints 14, Bucs 0

Scoring

  • Bucs, 10:05 (8-74, 4:55) - Chase Godwin 4-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.
  • Bucs, 8:42 - Antoine Winfield 58-yard fumble return.

Notes

  • Not a good start defensively for the Saints. That was a very easy and methodical drive for Tampa. Where's the pass rush and what was that exactly? Not a good spot to put your rookie quarterback in.
  • Spencer Rattler came out dealing with a beautiful hookup to Juwan Johnson for 27 yards. The second play saw a fumbled exchange that resulted in a loss.
  • Just a disaster regardless of how it plays out, but Chris Olave took a helmet shot from Zyon McCollum and ended up fumbling the ball on the catch that gave the Bucs a scoop and score. It was reviewed and determined to be a fumble and the Bucs are in control.

Highlights

