Live Game Updates: Keep Up With the Saints Action For Week 3 Against the Eagles
The Saints and Eagles clash for a Week 3 matchup in the Superdome.
In this story:
NEW ORLEANS -- We're expecting quite the atmosphere when the Saints and Eagles kickoff for a Week 3 matchup in the Superdome. It's one of seven early kicks on Sunday, and New Orleans looks for their first 3-0 start since 2013.
New Orleans might have a little bit more of a challenge getting there against Philadelphia, but they're riding a major hot streak with Klint Kuibiak's offense leading the charge. However, the defense is also doing a formidable job as well. Keep up with all of the action here with scoring updates, highlights and in-game analysis from the Superdome.
Pregame Notes
- If the Saints offense keeps clicking like they have in the previous two weeks, they could set a new NFL record for points scored over the first three games of a NFL season. They'd need 42.
- Dallin Holker is not the only rookie who will make his Saints debut, as linebacker Jaylan Ford is also up. He's expected to play a lot on special teams.
- After not practicing all week with a foot injury, Landon Young is available. He is typically the jumbo man.
- Willie Gay Jr. could be a bigger presence in this game with Jalen Hurts and his mobility being a factor.
- There's a lot of Eagles fans in here, not that we're surprised. New Orleans is always a good trip.
- Drew Brees is in the house. It's going to be electric.
- Taysom Hill has a bruised lung, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.
First Quarter - Saints 3, Eagles 0
Scoring
- Saints, 6:51 (15-54, 8:09) - Blake Grupe 34-yard field goal.
Notes
- That's a great job by Alvin Kamara to bounce it outside on the 3rd-and-1 play. They missed the late stuff.
- Erik McCoy got hurt on the same play, and he went to the medical tent. He walked gingerly to get there. Oli Udoh is in the game and Lucas Patrick goes to center.
- McCoy left the blue tent and was still walking very gingerly to get there. He's officially questionable to return with a groin injury.
- That's a huge hookup on 3rd-and-8 from Derek Carr to Chris Olave for 15 yards. Beautiful route and great throw. He had another one on 3rd-and-9 to keep the Saints drive going and set them up in the red zone.
- First offensive drive doesn't result in a touchdown. The false start penalty by Foster Moreau backed the offense up and they couldn't recover.
- Grupe's field goal ended up hitting the post and then going in. That would have been a disaster for their opening drive.
- Just a great play on defense to start with Carl Granderson and Pete Werner both doing an excellent job on the run play. Granderson had another good play to follow that up. Alontae Taylor finished the drive off getting his 4th sack of the year.
- Tough way to start the second drive with a sack by Jordan Davis. That resulted in a loss of 12. It was the first time we've seen Matt Hayball in the first half this season.
- Two big back-to-back plays for the Eagles on offense to start their second drive, as Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith coming across the middle and then Dallas Goeder for a big gain to get into the red zone.
Highlights
Week 3 Eagles-Saints Coverage
- Saints vs. Eagles: X-Factors and Key Matchups For Week 3 Showdown
- How Saints Can Make Franchise History With Week 3 Win Over Eagles
- Saints News: One Star Player Downgraded and One Practice Squad Elevation Announced
- Bet Smarter: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 3!
- Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Heavily Consider Saints Offensive Stars In Week 3
- Explosive Saints Passing Attack Looks To Blow Through Eagles Defense
- Saints’ Latest Injury News: One Player Out - What's Taysom Hill's Status For Week 3?
- Saints Ground Game Vs. Eagles Defense - Who Will Prevail In The Trenches?
- Gridiron Clash: Eagles Passing Attack Faces Ferocious Saints Defense
- Get Ready: Eagles vs. Saints on FOX This Week - Will You Tune In?
- NFL Showdown: Can The Saints’ Ironclad Defense Halt The Eagles Rushing Attack?
- First Look at Saints vs. Eagles in Week 3: Will the Superdome See Another Epic Win?
Published |Modified