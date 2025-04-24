NFL Draft Rumors: Could Saints Be Mystery Team Eyeing Broncos Trade?
The Denver Broncos reportedly are interested in trading down in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they find a suitor in the New Orleans Saints?
On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered an interesting note on the Broncos, who own the 20th-overall pick.
"Broncos have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in potentially moving up to Denver’s No. 20 selection, per sources," Schefter wrote. "The Broncos currently hold the draft slot in front of Pittsburgh’s No. 21."
Schefter didn't specify which teams have talked with Denver. However, it's fair to wonder whether the Saints could be interested in trading for the Broncos' pick.
New Orleans owns the ninth-overall pick, which many expect them to use on someone other than a quarterback. But multiple reports indicate the Saints intend to draft a quarterback this week, perhaps by trading up in Round 2 or back into Round 1.
With the QB-needy Steelers sitting at No. 21, teams like the Saints might not want to risk Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders coming off the board. That said, New Orleans reportedly is much higher on Dart than Sanders.
The NFL draft will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
