Breaking: Saints Quarterback Leaves Chiefs Game With Oblique Injury

Derek Carr got injured and is questionable to return.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY -- Derek Carr is out of the game for the Saints. He's officially questionable to return with an oblique injury. After the shot he took on the failed 4th-and-8 play in the 4th quarter, he was in some pain. There was pressure immediately in his face. He went into the blue injury tent following the drive and stayed in there for several minutes before leaving the field. Jake Haener had his helmet on and was warming up.

New Orleans trails Kansas City late and now we'll have to see what Carr's status will be going into Sunday's game with the Bucs. Spencer Rattler is the emergency third quarterback, so he can't come in the game unless Haener gets hurt.

UPDATE (11:04PM CT): Carr told us following the game that the injury had nothing to do with getting hit. He said that he 'didn't feel good' and they'll know more tomorrow. It occurred when he torqued back for the pass and couldn't do what he needed to do in the simplest form.

JOHN HENDRIX

