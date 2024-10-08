Breaking: Saints Quarterback Leaves Chiefs Game With Oblique Injury
KANSAS CITY -- Derek Carr is out of the game for the Saints. He's officially questionable to return with an oblique injury. After the shot he took on the failed 4th-and-8 play in the 4th quarter, he was in some pain. There was pressure immediately in his face. He went into the blue injury tent following the drive and stayed in there for several minutes before leaving the field. Jake Haener had his helmet on and was warming up.
New Orleans trails Kansas City late and now we'll have to see what Carr's status will be going into Sunday's game with the Bucs. Spencer Rattler is the emergency third quarterback, so he can't come in the game unless Haener gets hurt.
UPDATE (11:04PM CT): Carr told us following the game that the injury had nothing to do with getting hit. He said that he 'didn't feel good' and they'll know more tomorrow. It occurred when he torqued back for the pass and couldn't do what he needed to do in the simplest form.
Week 5 Saints-Chiefs Coverage
- How Saints Offense Could Defy Odds To Upset Chiefs On MNF
- Saints' Defense Faces Another Setback: Key Player Down Before Chiefs Clash
- Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Which Saints Players Should You Consider For Week 5?
- Betting Guide: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 5!
- NFL Week 5: Saints Final Injury Report Rules Out Key Players For Chiefs Showdown
- Saints' Derek Carr Poised For Historical Milestone On Monday Against Chiefs
- A Recipe for a New Orleans Win: Key Ingredients for the Saints to Upset the Chiefs
- Saints' DT Khalen Saunders Makes Bold Statement About His Family's Allegiance
- Saints Rushing Attack Must Plow Through Chiefs In Critical Monday Night Matchup
- Primetime Showdown: Are the Saints Ready to Stun the Chiefs?
- Saints Defense Prepares To Challenge Mahomes In Monday Night Showdown
- A Rollercoaster Month for Saints Fans: Highs, Lows & Key Takeaways