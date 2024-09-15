Saints News Network

Saints vs. Cowboys: Key Players Missing Week 2 Action!

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints in Week 2 for their big road matchup against the Cowboys in Arlington.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON -- The Saints previously declared two players out ahead of Week 2's matchup against the Cowboys, and the rest of their inactives are out. Here's who won't be playing on Sunday for New Orleans, as both teams look to claim a 2-0 start for the early season.

Saints Inactives List - Week 2

  • A.T. Perry (hand)
  • Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • Dallin Holker (ankle)

Ford and Lattimore were questionable entering Sunday, while Holker (ankle) and Perry (hand) did not carry an injury designation going into the weekend. We did not spot Lattimore during pre-game warmups. Defensive tackle John Ridgeway III, who was acquired in a trade with the Commanders, will see his first game action with the Saints. New Orleans called up linebacker Isaiah Stalbird and defensive back Ugo Amadi on Saturday.

With no Lattimore in the lineup, rookies Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rico Payton are ones to watch, depending on how New Orleans uses Alontae Taylor on Sunday. Not having Lattimore is a big loss, but the Saints have some depth there and will be tested. The pass rush becomes even more important today.

