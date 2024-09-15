Saints News Network

Get Dialed In: All You Need to Know For Week 2's Saints-Cowboys Matchup

Broadcast and listening information, storylines, Saints coverage and much more ahead of Week 2's matchup with the Cowboys.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and running back Alvin Kamara (41) head to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and running back Alvin Kamara (41) head to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday sees the Saints and Cowboys dueling in Arlington for an interesting Week 2 matchup. Both Dallas and New Orleans had very convincing starts to their seasons, and there's pressure on both sides to deliver. For the Cowboys, they have a 16-game home winning streak on the line and a chance to establish some early NFC supremacy. For New Orleans, it's a big opportunity to show the rest of the conference and league that they're legitimate this year. Here's our Pregame Report.

Week 2 Saints Pregame Report vs. Cowboys

Good coaching can spell the difference between a loss or win for the Saints this week.
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-13, winning the last matchup in 2021. They've won two of the past three contests.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews (field reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Cowboys Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Shawn Smith

Current Lines: Cowboys -6 (O/U at 46.5)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Last 5 Matchups

It's been a while since the Saints and Cowboys played, and Dallas has won the past two matchups.
Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 12/2/21 - Cowboys 27, Saints 17
  • 9/29/19 - Saints 12, Cowboys 10
  • 11/29/18 - Cowboys 13, Saints 10
  • 10/4/15 - Saints 26, Cowboys 20 (OT)
  • 9/28/14 - Cowboys 38, Saints 17
  • 11/10/13 - Saints 49, Cowboys 17

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Be sure to check your local listings, but the game is projected in red on FOX. CBS has the double header on Sunday.

The Saints-Cowboys game is projected in red on FOX.
The Saints-Cowboys game is projected in red on FOX. / 506sports.com

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 2

Marshon Lattimore entered Sunday as questionable.
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MARSHON LATTIMORE'S STATUS: He didn't practice all week and officially entered Sunday as questionable with a hip/hamstring injury. The hamstring is what is more pressing and forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Panthers early. He felt good and Dennis Allen said that the Saints will take it as long as they can with him to determine whether or not he'll play. He did make the trip, so we'll see. If Lattimore cannot go, then it puts rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry into the spotlight.

SAINTS OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Taliese Fuaga (back tightness) is questionable coming into this game, but looks to be trending in the right direction to play. It would be a huge loss for New Orleans if he were unable to play. Veteran Landon Young could play at let tackle for him, and we'll see how Lucas Patrick (toe) manages in this game. He left Week 1's game early, which put Young in there for him. However, he does not carry an injury designation going into Week 2. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys front seven are going to give the line everything they can, so the Klint Kubiak vs. Mike Zimmer Chess match should be fun to watch unfold.

Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 passes (82.6 pct.) for 200 yards and 3 TDs with no picks for a 142.5 rating in Week 1, his 9th-career game with 80+ comp. pct. & 3rd-career game with 140+ rating. He can become the 1st player since 2011 (Aaron Rodgers) with 140+ rating in 3 straight games. He has 17 TDs vs. 2 INTs for a 123 rating in his past 6 starts. Aims for his 6th in row with 100+ rating & 7th in row with 2+ TD passes. Passed for 373 yards & TD for 101.8 rating in his last start vs. Dallas (11/25/21 w/ LV).

Week 2 Saints-Cowboys Coverage

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News