Get Dialed In: All You Need to Know For Week 2's Saints-Cowboys Matchup
Sunday sees the Saints and Cowboys dueling in Arlington for an interesting Week 2 matchup. Both Dallas and New Orleans had very convincing starts to their seasons, and there's pressure on both sides to deliver. For the Cowboys, they have a 16-game home winning streak on the line and a chance to establish some early NFC supremacy. For New Orleans, it's a big opportunity to show the rest of the conference and league that they're legitimate this year. Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 2 Saints Pregame Report vs. Cowboys
All-Time Series: The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-13, winning the last matchup in 2021. They've won two of the past three contests.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews (field reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Cowboys Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Shawn Smith
Current Lines: Cowboys -6 (O/U at 46.5)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/2/21 - Cowboys 27, Saints 17
- 9/29/19 - Saints 12, Cowboys 10
- 11/29/18 - Cowboys 13, Saints 10
- 10/4/15 - Saints 26, Cowboys 20 (OT)
- 9/28/14 - Cowboys 38, Saints 17
- 11/10/13 - Saints 49, Cowboys 17
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Be sure to check your local listings, but the game is projected in red on FOX. CBS has the double header on Sunday.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 2
MARSHON LATTIMORE'S STATUS: He didn't practice all week and officially entered Sunday as questionable with a hip/hamstring injury. The hamstring is what is more pressing and forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Panthers early. He felt good and Dennis Allen said that the Saints will take it as long as they can with him to determine whether or not he'll play. He did make the trip, so we'll see. If Lattimore cannot go, then it puts rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry into the spotlight.
SAINTS OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Taliese Fuaga (back tightness) is questionable coming into this game, but looks to be trending in the right direction to play. It would be a huge loss for New Orleans if he were unable to play. Veteran Landon Young could play at let tackle for him, and we'll see how Lucas Patrick (toe) manages in this game. He left Week 1's game early, which put Young in there for him. However, he does not carry an injury designation going into Week 2. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys front seven are going to give the line everything they can, so the Klint Kubiak vs. Mike Zimmer Chess match should be fun to watch unfold.
Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 passes (82.6 pct.) for 200 yards and 3 TDs with no picks for a 142.5 rating in Week 1, his 9th-career game with 80+ comp. pct. & 3rd-career game with 140+ rating. He can become the 1st player since 2011 (Aaron Rodgers) with 140+ rating in 3 straight games. He has 17 TDs vs. 2 INTs for a 123 rating in his past 6 starts. Aims for his 6th in row with 100+ rating & 7th in row with 2+ TD passes. Passed for 373 yards & TD for 101.8 rating in his last start vs. Dallas (11/25/21 w/ LV).
Week 2 Saints-Cowboys Coverage
- Saints Face A Crucial Test In Dallas, Must Make A Statement In The NFC
- Saints Must Break Their Recent Week 2 Slump For A Winning Start
- Saints Call Up Two Players For Duel With Cowboys
- Week 2 Insider: New Orleans Saints Betting Tips To Consider
- Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Be Cautious With the Saints In Week 2
- Week 2 Alert: Key Injuries That Could Change the Game for the Saints
- Saints Pass Defense To Challenge Explosive Cowboys Passing Game
- Saints Need Strong Run Defense To Outplay Cowboys
- New Orleans Saints Offensive Line Played Well On Sunday, But True Test Lies Ahead
- Former Saint Star To Face Off Against Team In Week 2 Clash
- First Look: Can the Saints Show They're For Real On Sunday Against Dallas?