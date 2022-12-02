Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 13
Friday's Saints practice produced a similar look to the first injury report of the week, with some upgrades. Here's how things looked for New Orleans going into the weekend.
DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Kentavius Street (illness), Payton Turner (ankle), Kevin White (illness), P.J. Williams (knee)
LIMITED: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Rashid Shaheed (back), Pete Werner (ankle)
FULL: Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
White, Roby, Williams, Gray, Johnson, Street, Roach, and Turner were among those not spotted at practice. Based on Johnson's injury, it looks like he won't be available for Monday night against the Bucs. New Orleans faces off with Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football in a major battle that could help shape the rest of the year in the NFC South, and will then have a bye week.
