Saints Game Day: Week 17 Inactive Report vs. Raiders For Final Game In Superdome
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report, placing two of them on injured reserve in a flurry of Saturday transactions. Here's a look at who's out for the Superdome finale against the Raiders in Week 17.
Week 17 Saints Inactive Report vs. Raiders
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Jordan Mims
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Anfernee Orji
- Mason Tipton
- John Ridgeway III
- Khristian Boyd
Rico Payton (illness), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and Nathan Shepherd (eye) were all questionable coming into Sunday. Payton was battling illness all week, but will play. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited in practice this week, was on the field during pre-game warmups and will play, giving rookie Spencer Rattler a big target on Sunday.
New Orleans placed Erik McCoy (elbow) and Lucas Patrick (knee) on injured reserve as part of their weekend transactions. Rookies Isaiah Stalbird and Kyle Hergel took their place, while a couple of LSU products were standard elevations this week in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Austin Deculus. Stalbird likely takes the place of Orji, while New Orleans will only dress three defensive tackles again.
Raiders vs. Saints: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
Chris Olave (head) was downgraded despite being a full participant of practice all week. Payton Turner (ankle) and Juwan Johnson (foot) were also on the injury report but did not have any injury designations.
At 5-10, New Orleans looks to close their season out on a positive note and give the Superdome crowd a little something to be happy about.
Raiders-Saints Week 17 Game Preview
Raiders-Saints Week 17 Coverage
- Raiders vs. Saints: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
- Raiders vs. Saints: A Week 17 Game Day Guide, What To Watch, Odds and More
- Key Factors That Will Determine The Outcome Of Sunday's Saints vs. Raiders Matchup
- Saints Week 17 Game Preview vs. Raiders: Finale In New Orleans, Future At Head Coach
- Saints Week 17 Roster Moves: Starters Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick to Injured Reserve
- Last Ride? Sunday Could Be The Last Time In The Superdome For These Saints Greats
- Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders: Kamara, Carr Among Four Ruled Out In Week 17