Saints Game Day: Week 17 Inactive Report vs. Raiders For Final Game In Superdome

Here's who won't be playing for the Saints in the regular season Superdome finale against the Raiders.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report, placing two of them on injured reserve in a flurry of Saturday transactions. Here's a look at who's out for the Superdome finale against the Raiders in Week 17.

Week 17 Saints Inactive Report vs. Raiders

No Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara for the Saints on Sunday, as they were previously ruled out.
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) shakes hands with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Jordan Mims
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Anfernee Orji
  • Mason Tipton
  • John Ridgeway III
  • Khristian Boyd

Rico Payton (illness), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and Nathan Shepherd (eye) were all questionable coming into Sunday. Payton was battling illness all week, but will play. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited in practice this week, was on the field during pre-game warmups and will play, giving rookie Spencer Rattler a big target on Sunday.

New Orleans placed Erik McCoy (elbow) and Lucas Patrick (knee) on injured reserve as part of their weekend transactions. Rookies Isaiah Stalbird and Kyle Hergel took their place, while a couple of LSU products were standard elevations this week in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Austin Deculus. Stalbird likely takes the place of Orji, while New Orleans will only dress three defensive tackles again.

Chris Olave (head) was downgraded despite being a full participant of practice all week. Payton Turner (ankle) and Juwan Johnson (foot) were also on the injury report but did not have any injury designations.

At 5-10, New Orleans looks to close their season out on a positive note and give the Superdome crowd a little something to be happy about.

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Darren Rizzi argues with referee Alex Kemp (55) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
John Hendrix
