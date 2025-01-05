Saints News Network

Saints Inactive List: Alvin Kamara Among Those Who Won't Play In Week 18 Finale

It's the last inactive report for the Saints season, which sees many starters out of action for Week 18.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) celebrates with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) celebrates with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
As the Saints take the field for the final time this season, they're going to be doing it without a lot of their key starters. That's been the case for a lot of their games in 2024, but injuries are part of the game. Here's the last inactive report for New Orleans in Week 18.

Week 18 Saints Inactive Report vs. Bucs

No Alvin Kamara for the Saints on Sunday
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder)
  • Pete Werner (concussion)
  • Kendre Miller (concussion)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Mason Tipton
  • Khristian Boyd

New Orleans ruled out Carr and Miller on Friday and then downgraded Werner and Chris Olave (head) to out on Saturday. Willie Gay Jr. was questionable with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant of Friday's practice. As part of their standard elevations for the week, they brought up Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Millard Bradford from the practice squad.

Alvin Kamara was doubtful going into Sunday, and he did everything he could to get back onto the field for the game. However, he'll end up finishing 50 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign. That's a major bummer, but right on brand for how this season went.

