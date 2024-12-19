Saints vs. Packers: Biggest NFL Week 16 Storylines To Follow For New Orleans
The Saints (5-9) had a bonus day this week with them traveling up to Green Bay to take on the Packers (10-4). Their Monday night matchup will close out NFL Week 16 action. New Orleans is coming off a very crazy finish against the Commanders where they came up one play short of an upset. The amount of one-score losses they've had continues to haunt them and needs to be studied. While a playoff spot is most assuredly out of the question, they can at least play spoilers down the stretch for sure. Here's the big storylines to follow leading up to the game.
Biggest Saints Storylines Entering Week 16
Where Are Things At With Alvin Kamara?
Another week and another key Saints player gets injured. Kamara got hurt on his incredible acrobatic effort on his touchdown grab and is reportedly dealing with a groin adductor. New Orleans signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad on Wednesday as some insurance. Kendre Miller potentially getting a more featured role on Monday night if Kamara can't go, while Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims would be the other backs available.
What's very unfortunate for Kamara is that he's just 50 yards shy of hitting 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Hopefully, he can get to that milestone with three games remaining. However, this is right on brand for what has been an extremely disappointing year for the Saints.
Spencer Rattler Favored to Start
While it's been said publicly by the Saints that they haven't exactly ruled out Derek Carr returning at some point before the season is over, it doesn't appear that will be against the Packers. GM Mickey Loomis said Carr is day-to-day, while a report by NFL Network said we might not see Carr again this season.
All signs point to rookie Spencer Rattler getting the start against the Packers, even if New Orleans doesn't want to tip their hand at this point. He provided a major spark in the Commanders game after taking over for Jake Haener in the second half. The Saints will likely split reps at practice again and Darren Rizzi said that he will wait to announce the starter late in the week, but Rattler seems like he'll be the guy to take the national spotlight.
Finally Out Of It?
We looked at the very unrealistic path for the Saints getting to the postseason earlier in the week. To summarize how they can get in, they have to win out, the Bucs have to lose out and the Falcons can't win another game after beating the Raiders. It's not happening, to say the least. By the time New Orleans hits the field on Monday night, they are most likely eliminated from postseason contention. The Packers need a win and their in. We know how this ends.
Other Saints Storylines
- Kool-Aid McKinstry left Sunday's game with a stinger. We'll see where he's at throughout the week.
- Jamaal Williams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are among those former Packers to return to Green Bay this week. Williams was a Packer from 2017-2020 and Valdes-Scantling was there from 2018-2021.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon was activated off injured reserve last week but was inactive for the game on Sunday. He should make his debut. Bub Means' window to return from IR is closing, so he should be up this week.
- Assuming nothing crazy happens and the NFL doesn't change their scheduling formula, the Saints are likely back in Green Bay for 2025. If they jump Atlanta, then that changes. It could also change depending on the Packers and Vikings finish. Right now, New Orleans is third in the NFC South and that's why they'd play the Packers next season.