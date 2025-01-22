Saints Wide Receiver Room: Another Threat Is Needed For New Orleans
The Saints are another week into their offseason, and things were picking up some steam around the head coach situation. Unfortunately, a very uncommon snowstorm put a damper on New Orleans bringing in three candidates for a second interview this week. and one of them might not make it here.
The Senior Bowl is right around the corner, and the team should have a decent bit of representation in Mobile next week. While getting a new head coach is top priority for the Saints, that won't be the only thing they'll have to worry about.
We've looked at the quarterback and running back spots previously, and now turn our attention to the wide receiver spot. Needless to say, it was very underwhelming last season for various reasons and needs an upgrade.
Saints Wide Receiver Overview
Players Under Contract: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Kevin Austin Jr., Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Free Agent Outlook: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Dante Pettis
Priority Level: High
Going into 2024, there were more than a few reasons to be excited about what the Saints receiving room could be like. They also got a new position coach in Keith Williams who was going to help put it all together under Klint Kubiak's new-look offense.
Training camp saw a lot of talent come to the table, making final cuts a lot more interesting. The optimism surrounding the group hit a new height after how the first several games played out. Unfortunately, injuries decimated the position, players like A.T. Perry weren't used properly due to coaching mismanagement and others didn't step up to the plate with key players down.
Here's how things ended for 2024 on the stat sheet for the group, which speaks volumes.
Saints Receiver Performance
- Chris Olave - 32 receptions, 400 yards, 12.5 yards/catch, TD
- Rashid Shaheed - 20 receptions, 349 yards, 17.5 yards/catch, 3 TDs
- Cedrick Wilson - 20 receptions, 211 yards, 10.6 yards/catch, TD
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 17 receptions, 385 yards, 22.6 yards/catch, 4 TDs
- Mason Tipton - 14 receptions, 99 yards, 7.1 yards/catch
- Dante Pettis - 12 receptions, 120 yards, 10.0 yards/catch, TD
- Kevin Austin Jr. - 11 receptions, 151 yards, 13.7 yards/catch
- Bub Means - 9 receptions, 118 yards, 13.1 yards/catch, TD
How bad was the top receiver output? I stopped looking back through stats when I got down to 1990. It was that bad. Players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling provided a boost late, and it's crazy that he almost singlehandedly became the best receiver from last season after joining so late. It just exposed the need for the Saints to upgrade the spot.
Another Threat Needed
Even with Shaheed and Olave coming back presumably at full strength for next season, New Orleans has to get a legit third receiving option. Could that be a Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Is that enough? What's the contingency plan for potential injuries? Can the team get growth from Bub Means and Mason Tipton? Those are real important questions for the Saints to answer.
Now, New Orleans can pick up the fifth-year option on Chris Olave in the offseason, which would probably be a very smart business decision. Couple that with Rashid Shaheed going into a contract year too and the future is a little unclear. It's just pieces of information to remember.
The Saints really need to invest in their trenches in the offseason, particularly on the defensive side, which makes it hard to see them using one of their top two picks on a luxury like a wide receiver or pass-catching tight end. I love the idea of a Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) or Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) going to New Orleans, but that's just me.
What's also concerning is shifting to another offensive scheme that young players will have to learn. The offensive staff also be fresh too, so there's plenty of reasons to be concerned about the future of the group no matter what happens.
ICYMI: Who Is Anthony Weaver Anyways?
The Saints coaching search is kicking it up a notch, to quote the great chef Emeril Lagasse. It was reported on Monday morning that New Orleans was bringing in two previous candidates for second in-person interviews this week.
Giants offensive coordinator is on Tuesday, while Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is on Wednesday. So, who is Anthony Weaver anyways and what does he bring to the table?
Anthony Weaver Profile
For starters, Weaver is a former player. His time with the Ravens and Texans saw him play for Brian Billick and Gary Kubiak. He has coached in the NFL since 2012, working under Rex Ryan and the Jets to start as an assistant defensive line coach. He also played under Ryan when he was with the Ravens. Now, Ryan is of the John Harbaugh tree.
One season later, Weaver joined Doug Marrone as the Bills defensive line coach, and then moved to the Browns for two seasons to be their line coach from 2014-2015 to work under Mike Pettine.
Weaver then got a shot to do the same gig with the Texans from 2016-2019 under Bill O'Brien, and then became the team's defensive coordinator in addition to the line coach in 2020. O'Brien got fired and Romeo Crennel took over as the interim head coach.
The following season, Weaver was hired by the Ravens to be their defensive line coach and run game coordinator under John Harbaugh. In Feb. 2022, he was promoted to assistant head coach and served at that position through the 2023 season.
Harbaugh called Weaver 'an absolute star' and praised him for his ability to light up a room and fill it up. He also talked about his high understanding of defense and leadership abilities, being able to manage player and work with people.
Weaver had successful interviews with the Falcons and Commanders in the 2024 offseason, but was ultimately promoted after being hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.
Miami's players had positive things to say about him, with Jalen Ramsey saying that he was a great leader and motivator and had a lot of respect for Weaver. Jevon Holland said that Weaver understood where players were coming from and wanted to hear them out and get input on the defense. In turn, that helped him teach the players.
While things didn't go the way the Dolphins wanted to this season, their defense finished 4th in total defense and 10th in points allowed in 2024. They were 9th against the run and pass while finishing with 35 sacks and 16 turnovers. The play against the run and pass alone would be a significant boost for New Orleans.