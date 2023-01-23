Saints Former HC Sean Payton to Have Second Interview

The Sean Payton Sweepstakes rolls into another week, as the former Saints coach is scheduled to have a second interview with an AFC team.

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com reports that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will have a second interview with the Denver Broncos. The interview will take place on Wednesday, reports Duncan.

Payton's first interview with Denver was on January 17. He also met with the Houston Texans last week. His scheduled interview with the Carolina Panthers was postponed until this week because of the tragic death of Carolina FC player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner David Tepper owns both franchises.

The Arizona Cardinals have also been granted permission to interview Payton, but the two sides have yet to meet.

Along with Payton, the Broncos have also interviewed their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, former Lions HC Jim Caldwell, and former Stanford HC David Shaw.

The Broncos finished with a 5-12 record in 2022, firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games. It was the sixth consecutive losing season for the Broncos, who have not made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015-16 season.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton against the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Denver traded away their own first-round draft pick as part of the compensation to get QB Russell Wilson, which wound up being the fifth overall selection. However, the Broncos still have a first-round pick in 2023. It was a pick acquired from the San Francisco 49ers through the Miami Dolphins as a result of trading LB Bradley Chubb to Miami. The pick could be anywhere between 28th and 31st overall, depending how the 49ers finish this postseason.

Payton, 59, had a 152-89 regular season record in 15 seasons as the Saints head coach. He took New Orleans to the playoffs nine times, three NFC Championship Game appearances, and a Super Bowl championship in 2009.

