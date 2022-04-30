A closer look at the Saints pick of D'Marco Jackson, some of the strengths he'll bring to the table, and draft grade for the pick.

The Saints are nearing the end of their draft, and it's been quite an interesting ride for them this season. Some may say that that's nothing different, however. With their first choice on the third day, New Orleans used it to take D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State at 161st Overall. Here's some thoughts on the new linebacker.

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) helps sack East Carolina Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Grading the D'Marco Jackson Pick

Special teams has been a common theme for the Saints with their past two selections. That absolutely matters, and Jackson told us on Saturday afternoon that that's the way he got playing time on the field. He can play in the middle or weakside, and the guy can fly with his speed. He looks to be someone who can excel against the run.

He's another one of the team's Senior Bowl finds, which is their third straight pick from it in this draft. Jackson said that he likes to study Devin White, Fred Warner, Darius Leonard, and Bobby Wagner. His family owns a cattle farm, where he did some calf wrestling. He cites his instincts, preparation, and high IQ as some of his strengths.

At worst case, he and Andrew Dowell could make quite a special teams tandem. Naturally, Jackson will have to push Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss, and the team will also add more at the position through the undrafted process. Considering the value and upside here, there's a lot to like.

Draft Grade: B-

