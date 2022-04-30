Skip to main content

Grading the D'Marco Jackson Pick

A closer look at the Saints pick of D'Marco Jackson, some of the strengths he'll bring to the table, and draft grade for the pick.

The Saints are nearing the end of their draft, and it's been quite an interesting ride for them this season. Some may say that that's nothing different, however. With their first choice on the third day, New Orleans used it to take D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State at 161st Overall. Here's some thoughts on the new linebacker.

USATSI_16672542_168388561_lowres

Grading the D'Marco Jackson Pick

Special teams has been a common theme for the Saints with their past two selections. That absolutely matters, and Jackson told us on Saturday afternoon that that's the way he got playing time on the field. He can play in the middle or weakside, and the guy can fly with his speed. He looks to be someone who can excel against the run. 

He's another one of the team's Senior Bowl finds, which is their third straight pick from it in this draft. Jackson said that he likes to study Devin White, Fred Warner, Darius Leonard, and Bobby Wagner. His family owns a cattle farm, where he did some calf wrestling. He cites his instincts, preparation, and high IQ as some of his strengths.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At worst case, he and Andrew Dowell could make quite a special teams tandem. Naturally, Jackson will have to push Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss, and the team will also add more at the position through the undrafted process. Considering the value and upside here, there's a lot to like. 

Draft Grade: B-

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17839203_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson Selected at 161st Overall

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_18170735_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 3: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix6 hours ago
USATSI_17204139_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grades: Saints Pick Alontae Taylor at 49th

By John Hendrix16 hours ago
USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley18 hours ago
USATSI_17606884_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor Selected at 49th Overall

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
Penning and Olave
NFL Draft

Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'

By Kyle T. Mosley23 hours ago
USATSI_18170291_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft: Day 2 Targets

By Bob RoseApr 29, 2022
USATSI_18170854_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 2: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John HendrixApr 29, 2022