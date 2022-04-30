Grading the D'Marco Jackson Pick
The Saints are nearing the end of their draft, and it's been quite an interesting ride for them this season. Some may say that that's nothing different, however. With their first choice on the third day, New Orleans used it to take D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State at 161st Overall. Here's some thoughts on the new linebacker.
Grading the D'Marco Jackson Pick
Special teams has been a common theme for the Saints with their past two selections. That absolutely matters, and Jackson told us on Saturday afternoon that that's the way he got playing time on the field. He can play in the middle or weakside, and the guy can fly with his speed. He looks to be someone who can excel against the run.
He's another one of the team's Senior Bowl finds, which is their third straight pick from it in this draft. Jackson said that he likes to study Devin White, Fred Warner, Darius Leonard, and Bobby Wagner. His family owns a cattle farm, where he did some calf wrestling. He cites his instincts, preparation, and high IQ as some of his strengths.
Read More
At worst case, he and Andrew Dowell could make quite a special teams tandem. Naturally, Jackson will have to push Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss, and the team will also add more at the position through the undrafted process. Considering the value and upside here, there's a lot to like.
Draft Grade: B-
Read More Saints News
- Saints Take Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson at 161st Overall
- What Could the Saints Do on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?
- Grading the Alontae Taylor Pick
- Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor
- Saints Take Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall
- Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender
- Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'
- Grading the Saints' First Round Picks and Trade
- Saints Take Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall
- DRAFT TRADE! Saints Take Chris Olave at 11th Overall After Trading with Commanders
- Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Visit List