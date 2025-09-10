New Orleans Saints Could Use Deion Sanders' Son
The New Orleans Saints lost a key piece of the secondary this week potentially for the remainder of the 2025 National Football League season.
That is, of course, in reference to safety Julian Blackmon. It was announced this week that Blackmon suggered a torn labrum in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
"Saints S Julian Blackmon, an instant contributor after a late signing, is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in the loss to the Cardinals, sources say," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported before the news became official. "They’re still doing tests, but if confirmed, he’s looking at season-ending surgery. A tough blow...Last year Julian Blackmon had a torn labrum and underwent surgery in January. This injury, to a different part of the same labrum, may require surgery quicker."
Blackmon injured, the Saints' safety room is left with Justin Reid, Jordan Howden, and Jonas Sanker on the active roster. The Saints also currently have Terrell Burgess and Elliott Davison on the practice squad. In the aftermath of Blackmon's injury, it could make sense on paper to at least consider adding another safety option to the franchise.
Should the Saints add the former Buccaneers safety?
There are some options available on the open market right now with the biggest-name player being Justin Simmons. Marcus Williams and Jordan Whitehead are two other guys out there. All three are veterans who have been around.
The Saints don't have a ton of cap space left with Over The Cap currently projecting New Orleans to have just over $11 million in cap space. If the Saints want to add another depth piece to the franchise with upside at a low cost, one guy who immediately comes to mind is former South Carolina and Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. You're going to know him for his last name. He is one of Deion Sanders' sons. That is why people know him, but he can play. Last year, he had 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown for Colorado.
He spent the summer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn't make their 53-man roster. Right now, he's still out there. There have been reports that the Buccaneers still have some interest in him. He was waived after throwing a punch, but did enough throughout the summer to at least catch the Buccaneers' front office's attention.
The Saints could use a safety and Sanders has upside. Why not give him a practice squad chance?