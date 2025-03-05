2 Seattle Seahawks players who might be next salary cap casualties
The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason one of only a few teams that had to do some work when it came to getting under the then-proposed salary cap. Last week, the team got a little help when it was revealed that the actual number would be $279.2 million—an increase of more than $23 million from a year ago ($255.4).
Nonetheless, general manager John Schneider was very busy on Tuesday opening up some more room on the new salary cap. Hence the release of four veterans.
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap did the math, and determined that the Seahawks “will clear $27.25 million in cap room while creating $18.4 million in dead money” with the releases of tackle George Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones, and Roy Robertson-Harris. Hence, while there are still six clubs that have to make some decisions over the next week, Seattle now has roughly $16.4 million to play with. Simply put, that’s simply not enough to be much of a player come free agency.
Could Schneider be looking to make more moves? There’s been a lot of discussion of the team moving on from veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He managed only 49 receptions for 600 yards and two scores in 17 games in 2024. All three of those totals were his lowest since 2017. His departure would save the team $17 million in cap space (via Over the Cap). Could tight end Noah Fant, who has reached the end zone just five times with his 130 catches as a member of the ‘Hawks, also be on the cutting block? His release would save the team $8.91 million.
The start of the NFL’s new fiscal year begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12. There have already been a number of substantial moves involving other teams, many of those by trades. In terms of free agency, it will be fascinating to see what Schneider and the Seahawks have up their collective sleeves if they continue to open up cap space.
