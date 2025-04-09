2025 NFL draft: Seahawks host polarizing Georgia defensive prospect
Many an NFL mock draft has the Seattle Seahawks either adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman in the first round. Of course, head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense could use a little help after an up-and-down showing in 2024. General manager John Schneider was busy this offseason adding a new quarterback and revamping the wide receiver room, but the team has 10 draft choices at its disposal to address any number of areas.
As for that aforementioned defensive unit, Seattle ranked 14th in the league in fewest yards allowed, and the midseason addition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV improved the run defense. The club could use a disruptive force up front. The Seahawks managed only 18 takeaways in 17 contests.
Meanwhile, guess who was roaming around the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday?
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has been bullish on University of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams for quite a few months. Back in early February, he had the Carolina Panthers opting for talented Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the eighth overall pick in his first mock for 2025. In his last two versions, he’s gone with Williams. Interesting enough, he originally had the talented Bulldog prospect being selected by the defensive-needy New Orleans Saints at No. 9. That tells you he’s been high on Williams from the start, and his scouting report on the 6’5”, 260-pound defender confirms that.
“An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.
“He’s still learning moves and counters,” added Zierlein, “but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable.”
It’s safe to say that edge rusher Jalon Walker has been the University of Georgia player that many analysts have being selected in the Top 10. On the other hand, Williams’s stock seems to be rising. If Schneider is indeed high on the latter, could a trade up be in the works? Along with the No. 18 selection, the ‘Hawks have a pair of second-rounders. Then again, if the Panthers or another club opts for Walker, could Williams fall into the Seahawks’ nest?
