What Seattle Seahawks OT Abe Lucas said about his surgically-repaired knee

The success of the Seattle Seahawks this season is largely dependent on several x-factors. As always with any NFL team, their key pieces need to stay healthy. Perhaps the most important player who needs to be able to play the full season - or at least most of it - is right tackle Abe Lucas.
After a very promising rookie season in 2022, Lucas spent 11 games on the sidelines the following year with chronic knee pain stemming back to his time at Washington State. Last season wasn't much better, as he had to sit out 10 games with the same issue.
Good news: to open the 2025 season Lucas appears to be fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year. He's blocking at a very high level and through two preseason games is one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the league, according to PFF. Here's a clip of Lucas talking about his surgically-repaired knee after Sunday's practice, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.
When healthy Lucas had previously been the team's primary lead blocker in the run game. Lucas should still be a key part of that element but it certainly looks like rookie left guard Grey Zabel is now going to be the go-to lead blocker in Klint Kubiak's system.
Other key Seahawks who need to stay healthy this year include outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who just passed his physical and may be available for the season openeragainst the 49ers.
