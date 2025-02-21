NFL draft analyst makes surprising Seahawks QB suggestion
The buzz around the Seattle Seahawks taking a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft is very real, though there's still a question on where they might take one.
Many agree that drafting one in the first round with the No. 18 overall pick would be too high, though there has been some buzz about a couple of prospects. If the Seahawks do take a quarterback this year, it seems more likely they would do so later on in the draft. This is a relatively weak quarterback class, so it would make sense to look to the later rounds.
In that regard, there could be some very surprising names in the mix.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently held a press conference ahead of next week's NFL Scouting Combine. He named some of the usual suspects when asked which prospects could be a fit in Seattle - including Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Texas' Quinn Ewers - but threw in a surprising option as well.
“In terms of someone you would want to work with, gosh, it sounds weird even though he is older, but for what they’re doing, I mean, Tyler Shough to me would be someone I would be interested in maybe taking a flyer on there in the third round,” Jeremiah said, per Field Gulls.
Shough, who played this season at Louisville after previously spending time at Texas Tech and Oregon, isn't getting a lot of attention for one simple reason: he's 25. The Chandler, Arizona native has been in college since 2018, and that alone will understandably scare off several teams.
This season, Shough completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games with the Cardinals. Those aren't bad numbers, and Jeremiah believes his skills could translate to the next level.
“He can drive the ball. He is big and strong. He’s another one who can get to No. 3 in the progression. He can throw off balance. He has a lot of arm talent. There’s a lot to like there. One of the things with him is just pocket awareness stuff. He bails too much instead of just sliding, shuffling, and finding space within the pocket, but he’s a big, strong dude.”
With Shough's age, the Seahawks would need to get him into action sooner rather than later, probably handing the keys to him after next season at the latest if they really believe in him. That's a big commitment to make for a guy who's likely to be a late-round pick, but maybe there's a world where the Seahawks truly belive in him enough to do that.
