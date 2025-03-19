Seahawks hosting multi-talented wideout for pre-draft visit
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Seattle Seahawks appear focused on the offensive side of the ball. The team is already set to host standout Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough for a 30 visit, and now it's looking for more weapons to fill the void left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
The Seahawks are hosting TCU Swiss Army knife Savion Williams, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, who could fill a unique role if Seattle brought him in as a rookie. Williams was primarily a wide receiver in college but was utilized in various ways under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
Williams returned kicks as a freshman, and as a senior did everything from catch, rush and throw the football. He had 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns last season, while also receiving 51 carries for 322 yards and another six scores. Passing the ball, Williams went 3-of-3 passing for 22 yards and a touchdown.
New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had a small taste of utilizing a gadget player last season while with the New Orleans Saints. Taysom Hill has made a career with the Saints out of doing all three as one of the most unique players in the league.
That's not to say Williams will be the next Hill, but the versatility is intriguing. Williams still translates to primarily a receiver in the NFL, especially because of his 6-foot-4, 222-pound build. His total combine score — which included a 4.48 40-yard dash — was a 78, ranking him 11th among receivers in the upcoming draft.
The Seahawks added Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, but they are far from complete in the wide receiver room. Eventually, Seattle will need to begin developing young talent to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It will be a complete rebuild of the team's pass-catchers.
Kubiak aims to have a run-first approach, but Seattle will still need plenty of talent at wideout. Williams, with veterans ahead of him, would have time to develop behind the team's current top-of-depth-chart players.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN says Seahawks did not plan to trade Geno Smith, DK Metcalf
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft goes defense first & second
NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to ‘tavern ham’