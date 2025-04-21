Seahawks insider predicts Geno Smith pick goes to Michigan EDGE prospect
The Seattle Seahawks made a massive trade this offseason when they sent their starting quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for Geno Smith, the Raiders sent Seattle the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That's not much compensation for a starter, but Smith was looking for a new deal, which lowered the number of interested teams.
Seattle replaced Smith with Sam Darnold in NFL free agency, which wasn't a bad move. Darnold isn't a sure thing, but he had success in 2024 playing in a similar scheme with the Minnesota Vikings. If Darnold picks up where he left off, it could soften the blow from losing Smith. So would adding a difference-maker with the Raiders' draft pick.
On that note, The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar released his final mock draft of the year. He had the Seahawks kicking things off with Alabama guard Tyler Booker, giving Darnold more comfort in the pocket. Later in his mock, he brings in someone to get after opposing quarterbacks as Dugar uses the selection from Vegas on Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart.
Dugar points out that the Seahawks have a decent collection of defensive ends but lack long-term options.
"Its current foursome of Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall should provide plenty of firepower in 2025. But Mafe is on an expiring contract, and the soon-to-be 33-year-old Lawrence signed a three-year contract Seattle can get out of next offseason (not to mention, Nwosu is recovering from knee surgery)." — Dugar, The Athletic
Stewart is slightly undersized (6-foot-1, 249 pounds) but he recorded 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in 2024. He's a potential playmaker who would be given time to build muscle and learn the speed of the NFL game before taking on a full load in 2026.
