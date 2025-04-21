All Seahawks

Seahawks insider predicts Geno Smith pick goes to Michigan EDGE prospect

The Seahawks bring in a pass rusher with the pick obtained in the Geno Smith trade.

Randy Gurzi

Michigan Wolverines DE Josaiah Stewart reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl.
Michigan Wolverines DE Josaiah Stewart reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks made a massive trade this offseason when they sent their starting quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for Geno Smith, the Raiders sent Seattle the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That's not much compensation for a starter, but Smith was looking for a new deal, which lowered the number of interested teams.

Seattle replaced Smith with Sam Darnold in NFL free agency, which wasn't a bad move. Darnold isn't a sure thing, but he had success in 2024 playing in a similar scheme with the Minnesota Vikings. If Darnold picks up where he left off, it could soften the blow from losing Smith. So would adding a difference-maker with the Raiders' draft pick.

RELATED: 2025 NFL draft: Seahawks warned against drafting CB they've shown interest in

On that note, The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar released his final mock draft of the year. He had the Seahawks kicking things off with Alabama guard Tyler Booker, giving Darnold more comfort in the pocket. Later in his mock, he brings in someone to get after opposing quarterbacks as Dugar uses the selection from Vegas on Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart.

Michigan Wolverines EDGE Josaiah Stewart against the Washington Huskies
Michigan Wolverines EDGE Josaiah Stewart against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dugar points out that the Seahawks have a decent collection of defensive ends but lack long-term options.

"Its current foursome of Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall should provide plenty of firepower in 2025. But Mafe is on an expiring contract, and the soon-to-be 33-year-old Lawrence signed a three-year contract Seattle can get out of next offseason (not to mention, Nwosu is recovering from knee surgery)." — Dugar, The Athletic

Stewart is slightly undersized (6-foot-1, 249 pounds) but he recorded 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in 2024. He's a potential playmaker who would be given time to build muscle and learn the speed of the NFL game before taking on a full load in 2026.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up

Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR

Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft

2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft