Seattle Seahawks projected to pick 'freakishly athletic' edge in 2025 NFL draft
Edge rusher is a premium NFL position, and the Seattle Seahawks will likely need depth there after this offseason. If Dre'Mont Jones, Uchenna Nwosu or both are cap casualties heading into 2025, the Seahawks may look to the draft.
This draft class has plenty of edge rusher talent, and Seattle may opt to use their No. 18 overall pick on a pass-rusher. If they go that route, Pro Football and Sports Network's latest mock draft has the Seahawks selecting Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M in the first round.
"It’s time for Mike Macdonald to start to shape this Seahawks defense in his image," PFSN wrote. "By drafting Shemar Stewart, he can add one of the most freakishly athletic pass rushers in the class to his front seven. Stewart lacked sack production in college, but with the right defensive mind like Macdonald, his potential can be unlocked."
Macdonald has already been building a reputation for maximizing the potential of Seattle's young players.
Safety Coby Bryant flourished in 2024 after moving from cornerback, cornerback Josh Jobe went from a practice squad backup to starter and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight was thought to be over-drafted before having a quality first season.
Stewart had just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, but he boasts impressive physical tools at 6-6, 290 pounds. Second-year edge rusher Derick Hall went from zero sacks in 2023 to eight under Macdonald this season.
Macdonald's defense focuses on moving players around like chess pieces and maximizing their strengths, which is why the team's sack numbers were spread out. Stewart could be a solid addition to that group after finishing with 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his college career.
The Seahawks have plenty of needs outside of the defensive side of the ball — namely on the offensive line — but Stewart could be a classic case of drafting based on talent rather than need. As the offseason progresses, the team's need for more depth at that spot will become clearer.
