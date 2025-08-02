5 eligible Seattle Seahawks legends who deserve Hall of Fame consideration
The franchise will be celebrating its 50th season in 2025, and it’s one of 20 NFL teams to have hoisted at least one Lombardi Trophy. The Seattle Seahawks have their share of star players, including a few primary Pro Football Hall of Famers such as wide receiver Steve Largent, defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, guard Steve Hutchinson, tackle Walter Jones, and safety Kenny Easley. Are there more to come over the next few years?
Here’s a look at five eligible players who spent the primary years of their NFL careers in the Pacific Northwest. Each should get a little more consideration when it comes to the Hall of Fame process.
5 Seahawks who should be in the Hall of Fame discussions
5. DE Michael Sinclair
Defensive end Michael Sinclair was a reliable force for the Seahawks’ defense for 10 seasons before closing out his career with the Eagles in 2002. A sixth-round pick from Eastern New Mexico in 1991, he saw no action during his rookie season. Slowly but sure, opportunities increased.
He had quite the three-year run from 1996-98, totaling 41.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in 48 games, earning Pro Bowl invitations each season. Sinclair finished his career with 73.5 sacks, 25 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries—returning two of those takeaways for touchdowns.
4. S Eugene Robinson
He’s tied for 13th in NFL history with 57 interceptions. Add in 22 fumble recoveries. That’s quite the statistical resume in 16 seasons and 250 regular-season games with four different football teams. Not bad for an undrafted player from Colgate University.
Safety Eugene Robinson amassed 42 of his 57 picks in 11 seasons with Seattle, where he was named to two Pro Bowls. There also stops in Green Bay, Atlanta, and Carolina, and the outstanding ball hawk played in three straight Super Bowls with the Packers (XXXI, XXXII) and Falcons (XXXIII) in the late 1990s.
3. RB Shaun Alexander
He was a first-round pick for the Seahawks in 2000, and then burst onto the scene in his second season. University of Alabama running back Shaun Alexander ran for 64 times for 313 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year, then rang up 1,318 yards rushing and 14 TDs on 309 attempts in his second season.
It was the first of five straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards rushing. In ’05, the three-time Pro Bowler totaled 1,958 yards from scrimmage, led the league with 28 touchdowns and was named NFL MVP. Alexander ranks 17th in league history with 112 total TDs.
2. S Earl Thomas
A physical presence in the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” secondary, safety Earl Thomas was one of two first-round picks by Seattle in 2010 (tackle Russell Okung was taken sixth overall). He would play 10 seasons, the first nine with the Seahawks. Thomas was a seven-time Pro Bowler (6 with Seattle) and three-time First Team All-Pro (all with the ‘Hawks from 2012-14).
He returned two of his 30 picks for touchdowns, and also returned a fumble for a score. He was a pivotal part of the team’s back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, and finished his career with the Ravens.
1. RB Marshawn Lynch
He was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2007, and kicked off his career with two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Marshawn Lynch was dealt to Seattle during the 2010 season, and made his presence felt in the playoffs. He was part of Pete Carroll’s Super Bowl XLVIII title season, but walked away from the game after 2015.
Lynch returned in 2017 and played two seasons with the Raiders and then 2019 with Seattle. The five-time Pro Bowler and 2012 All-Pro totaled 12,627 scrimmage yards and 94 TDs in 149 regular-season games, and another 1,122 yards and 12 score in the playoffs.
