Marshawn Lynch to tell story of how Seahawks almost left Seattle
This fall, the Seattle Seahawks will celebrate their 50th season in the Emerald City, and the franchise is still going very strong.
If things had gone just slightly differently almost 30 years ago, however, this season would've been very different.
In 1996, owners Ken Behring and Ken Hofmann moved the team's operations to Anaheim, Calif., and nearly relocated the entire franchise. However, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks for $200 million in 1997, keeping them in Seattle and preventing a heartbreaking departure.
Now all these years later, a Seahawks legend will help bring that story to the screen.
Marshawn Lynch to serve as executive producer for Seahawks documentary
According to Deadline, iconic Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will be an executive producer for the new documentary '12,' obviously in reference to the 12th Man. The documentary will "explore how the fan base and a group of civic leaders came together to keep their team in Seattle." It will feature exclusive interviews, archival footage and recreations.
“I’m hella appreciative to be part of the team working on this film," Lynch said. "I’ll be honest, a lot of this story I knew nothing about, but once I heard it and did my own digging, it made me understand and see why there is so much love for the Seahawks and the city of Seattle. The 12’s have always shown me love, hopefully they’ll see and feel thru this doc that it’s mutual."
Lynch, 39, has established himself in the entertainment industry over the past few years. He's landed roles in shows such Netflix's "Murderville" and the upcoming third season of HBO's "Euphoria," and even movies such as "Eenie Meanie" and "The Pickup."
Daniel Mogg, who was previously the chief creative officer for Russell Wilson's production company West2East Empire, will direct while Madeline Down, who has worked on several Seahawks live productions, will lead production. Victory Sports Media will finance and produce the project.
“This project captures the rare intersection of sports, civic identity and grassroots power. We’re thrilled — and lucky — to have Marshawn join us. His authentic connection to Seattle and his reach across sports and culture make him an invaluable partner,” said Jai Khanna and Parag Parikh of VSM.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group
Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson