ESPN names two key Seahawks players as contenders for big NFL awards
Football may be the ultimate team sport, but you still need your fair share of talented individual players if you're really going to make a playoff run. The Seattle Seahawks definitely have that angle covered, as they have one of the youngest and most-talented rosters in the NFL this season.
While there are plenty of stars to go around, the brightest in the bunch is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's blossomed into a superstar in his third year. JSN currently ranks second in the league in receiving yards and is quickly becoming a household name. According to Bill Barnwell at ESPN, JSN is a strong candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year.
"Smith-Njigba has caught more than 76% of the passes thrown in his direction this season, a particularly impressive figure when you consider that his average target has come more than 12 yards downfield. He has become a lethal playmaker for Sam Darnold on scramble drills, finding space in the middle of the field or running away from defenders to create big plays."
JSN isn't Seattle's only contender to come home with some hardware at the end of the season, though. Barnwell also has left guard Grey Zabel as a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"We'll get to Protector of the Year candidates in a moment, and there's a case that Zabel has been one of the best offensive linemen regardless of experience this season, full stop. NFL Next Gen Stats uses an automated system to track quarterback pressures, and through four games, Zabel might have the cleanest résumé of anybody in the league. He has allowed zero sacks and just one pressure; his 0.9% pressure rate is the best of any offensive lineman, rookie or otherwise."
Just think what the Seahawks can accomplish if they can find an equally talented pass protector to start on the other side of Jalen Sundell, where Anthony Bradford is once again the team's biggest liability at the line of scrimmage for the third year running.
That's a story for another day though, and also the only glaring weakness on that side of the ball. If the front office can plug that hole and get anything for Riq Woolen, the sky should be the limit for this team.
