Seattle Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel named to NFL All-Preseason Team

Unlike Trey Lance, North Dakota State product and Seattle Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel is already creating a buzz in the NFL.

Richie Whitt

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A former North Dakota State star was a bust as a first-round draft, but the latest high-profile rookie from the school seems to be a hit.

Then: Trey Lance. Now: Grey Zabel.

If training camp and the preseason are any indication, the Seattle Seahawks have "hit" on taking Zabel with the 18th overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. He earned as almost perfect grade from the analytics nitpickers at Pro Football Focus in his first start, and is set to handle the left guard job when Seattle hosts the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 on Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.

Lance, taken No 3 overall by the Niners in 2021, didn't pan out. Nor did another lofty pick from a small school: Cole Strange from Tennessee-Chatanooga, chosen by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 29th overall in 2022. Lance started only four games in San Francisco before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, who subsequently cut him. Strange has played only 30 games over three seasons in Foxboro and is now said to be on the trading block, if the not the chopping block.

Zabel, meanwhile, is off to such a sterling start to his career that The Sporting News named him to their "All-Preseason Team."

Writes the site: "A first-round pick out of North Dakota State, Zabel has been able to seamlessly transition to the NFL with his performance in the preseason. Zabel is set to start at left guard for the Seahawks this season, and his production in August could be a sign that Seattle made the right choice. The Seahawks looked to upgrade their offensive line, with Zabel being the most notable addition of the past offseason."

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Scouts time North Dakota offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.