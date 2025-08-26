Seattle Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel named to NFL All-Preseason Team
A former North Dakota State star was a bust as a first-round draft, but the latest high-profile rookie from the school seems to be a hit.
Then: Trey Lance. Now: Grey Zabel.
If training camp and the preseason are any indication, the Seattle Seahawks have "hit" on taking Zabel with the 18th overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. He earned as almost perfect grade from the analytics nitpickers at Pro Football Focus in his first start, and is set to handle the left guard job when Seattle hosts the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 on Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.
MORE: Seahawks' Jalen Milroe wasn't worst NFL rookie QB of preseason Week 3
Lance, taken No 3 overall by the Niners in 2021, didn't pan out. Nor did another lofty pick from a small school: Cole Strange from Tennessee-Chatanooga, chosen by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 29th overall in 2022. Lance started only four games in San Francisco before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, who subsequently cut him. Strange has played only 30 games over three seasons in Foxboro and is now said to be on the trading block, if the not the chopping block.
Zabel, meanwhile, is off to such a sterling start to his career that The Sporting News named him to their "All-Preseason Team."
MORE: PFF preseason grades for Seattle Seahawks' offensive line tell 2 distinct stories
Writes the site: "A first-round pick out of North Dakota State, Zabel has been able to seamlessly transition to the NFL with his performance in the preseason. Zabel is set to start at left guard for the Seahawks this season, and his production in August could be a sign that Seattle made the right choice. The Seahawks looked to upgrade their offensive line, with Zabel being the most notable addition of the past offseason."
