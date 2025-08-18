ESPN names surprise playmaker as Seahawks player under most pressure
If former head coach Pete Carroll has time to watch the Seattle Seahawks play this year, odds are he could end up green with envy. During his 14-year run as the face of the organization, Caroll always loved to preach about the importance of a strong run game. However, now a year and a half removed from his dismissal, it looks like the Seahawks are about to have a far better rushing attack than they did at any time during the Carroll era.
Perhaps the biggest story around the NFL this preseason has been Seattle's pulverizing run game, led by a badass new attitude from their offensive line and some sharp run blocking all around by their skill players, especially the fullback and tight ends.
The results have been so good that there's buzz about the Seahawks potentially moving on from star running back Kenneth Walker III, who's yet to play due to a few nagging minor injuries. According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, Walker is the one Seattle player under the most pressure.
ESPN: Ken Walker under most pressure
"He is among six starters from the Seahawks' 2022 draft class who are playing for a new contract in 2025, and like many of them, he still has something to prove. When healthy, he's a tough runner. But Walker has missed 10 games in three seasons and chunks of this offseason with ankle and foot injuries. The ever-reliable Zach Charbonnet has impressed the Seahawks in his absence, giving the organization a pivot if Walker can't stay healthy and produce in 2025."
Walker is easily the best athlete in the Seahawks' backfield and has a higher ceiling than Charbonnet, or any of the other running backs who've all looked great in the preseason so far.
That being said, the best ability is and always has been availability - and Walker just hasn't been able to stay on the field consistently since the beginning of last season. Charbonnet's consistency in this departent combined with his superior pass protection and simple one-cut-and-go style might be enough to eventually force Walker off the roster.
Cutting Walker would be madness, though - if the Seahawks do eventually decide that he's expendable then we should expect them to explore a trade.
