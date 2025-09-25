All Seahawks

ESPN's Mina Kimes reveals eye-popping stat for Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel

Seattle Seahawks' GM John Schneiders looks shrewd for drafting Grey Zabel, who has yet to allow a QB pressure in his rookie season.

Richie Whitt

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pass rushes Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) in Week 2.
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pass rushes Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) in Week 2. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're not out of September yet but the 2025 season is already looking like a smashing success for John Schneider.

The Seattle Seahawks' long-time general manager, who in July signed a contract extension through 2031, seemingly pulled all the right strings in the offseason to help his team get off to a 2-1 start heading into Thursday night's NFC West game at the Arizona Cardinals.

MORE: Despite Class of 2026 nomination 2 Seahawks legendary RBs face tough paths to Canton

New quarterback Sam Darnold is playing better than old quarterback Geno Smith, who has already thrown four interceptions for the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders. And the receivers Schneider decided to keep - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton, et al - are putting up better than numbers than the ones he decided against (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who has only four catches for 46 yards with the Tennessee Titans).

But Schneider's best move may have come in last April's NFL Draft, where he selected an offensive lineman from tiny North Dakota State who is blossoming into one of the league's best rookies.

In a telling statistic from NextGen Stats that was passed along on social media by ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, Seahawks' left guard Grey Zabel has been dominant through three games. In fact, he's the only lineman in the NFL with at least 20 snaps in pass protection and 0 pressures allowed.

MORE: Seahawks' NFL-best rush defense won't face Cardinals' star RB Thursday night

Darnold is being kept upright and the Seahawks have scored 75 points in the last two weeks. Zabel was taken 18th overall in the first round, and so far is making Schneider look like a genius.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the Saints at Lumen Field in Week 3.
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the Saints at Lumen Field in Week 3. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him

Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games

Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap aging well for Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp piles on praise for new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.