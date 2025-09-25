ESPN's Mina Kimes reveals eye-popping stat for Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel
We're not out of September yet but the 2025 season is already looking like a smashing success for John Schneider.
The Seattle Seahawks' long-time general manager, who in July signed a contract extension through 2031, seemingly pulled all the right strings in the offseason to help his team get off to a 2-1 start heading into Thursday night's NFC West game at the Arizona Cardinals.
New quarterback Sam Darnold is playing better than old quarterback Geno Smith, who has already thrown four interceptions for the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders. And the receivers Schneider decided to keep - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton, et al - are putting up better than numbers than the ones he decided against (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who has only four catches for 46 yards with the Tennessee Titans).
But Schneider's best move may have come in last April's NFL Draft, where he selected an offensive lineman from tiny North Dakota State who is blossoming into one of the league's best rookies.
In a telling statistic from NextGen Stats that was passed along on social media by ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, Seahawks' left guard Grey Zabel has been dominant through three games. In fact, he's the only lineman in the NFL with at least 20 snaps in pass protection and 0 pressures allowed.
Darnold is being kept upright and the Seahawks have scored 75 points in the last two weeks. Zabel was taken 18th overall in the first round, and so far is making Schneider look like a genius.
