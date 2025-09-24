All Seahawks

Despite Class of 2026 nomination 2 Seahawks legendary RBs face tough paths to Canton

Seattle Seahawks' legends Shaun Alexander and Marshawn Lynch may never wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown against the Eagles during in 2020.
With apologies to running backs such as Chris Warren and Curt Warner, not many Seattle Seahawks fans would quibble with an all-time backfield featuring Shaun Alexander and Marshawn Lynch. Alexander has by far the most rushing yards in franchise history; Lynch likely the toughest and most important touchdowns.

Their legacies are secure among the 12s, but will either Alexander or Lynch ever gain immortality into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame committee has revealed its 128 modern-era candidates for the Class of 2026, and both Seahawks' legends again made the initial list. (None of the 13 first-time nominees have ties to the franchise.)

Sadly, there doesn't appear to be a clear hole for either to run into Canton.

Though he produced a spectacular 2005 season in which he led the league in carries, yards and touchdowns and won MVP, Alexander ranks only 37th on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Of the 14 players directly ahead of him, only one (Joe Perry) is in the Hall of Fame. Players such as Ricky Williams and Eddie George and Frank Gore have more yards than Alexander.

Plus, fairly or not, Alexander's accomplishments are seen as diminished considered he ran behind two Hall-of-Fame offensive linemen on the left side in guard Steve Hutchinson and tackle Walter Jones.

Lynch has more rushing yards than Alexander, more indelible highlights and a Super Bowl ring. But at only 30th on the all-time list, with only two All-Pro seasons and historically an adversarial relationship with the media, his path might also be ultimately blocked.

Other repeat candidates with ties to the Seahawks include safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, and kicker John Kasay.

The next Seahawks inducted into Canton will likely be cornerback Richard Sherman and head coach Mike Holmgren, eligible for the Class of 2027.

