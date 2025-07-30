Seahawks award general manager John Schneider extensive new deal
The John Schneider era with the Seattle Seahawks doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.
Seattle has awarded Schneider with a new four-year extension, as first reported by FOX's Jay Glazer, which will keep him with the Seahawks through the 2030 NFL Draft. If he serves the full tenure, Schneider will be with the franchise for 20 draft cycles. The exact details of the extension, including compensation, are currently unclear, which isn't uncommon.
The Seahawks last awarded Schneider with an extension in 2021. That was a six-year extension, which was supposed to keep him with the franchise through the 2027 draft.
Schneider was originally hired as Seattle's general manager in 2010, joining forces with former head coach Pete Carroll at the time. The pair began a prosperous era for the Seahawks that resulted in nine winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and the first championship in franchise history.
Over the last two seasons, Schneider has worked with new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who was a first-time head coach at the time of his hiring. Seattle went 10-7 in 2024, the team's most wins since 2020 when it finished 12-4.
Upon Carroll and the Seahawks parting ways, he has been vocal about stepping aside so that Schneider could truly step into the top leadership role. When Carroll was coaching the team, he had final say over personnel decisions.
Under Schneider's leadership, the Seahawks have won 147 games, ranking sixth in the league since 2010. Last season, they were the only franchise out of 15 to win double-digit games and not make the playoffs.
Since his first job in the NFL as a scout for the Green Bay Packers in 1993, Schneider has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and Seahawks. His first stint in Seattle was in 2000 when he served as the director of player personnel for one season before being hired away by Washington.
Although Schneider has led the most prosperous 15 seasons in Seahawks history, the team hasn't won a playoff game since 2019 and hasn't been beyond the divisional round of the postseason since 2014. Seattle's last NFC West title was in 2020.
