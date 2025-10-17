ESPN predicts rough night for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold vs. Texans’ rising superstar
The final game of NFL Week 7 takes place in the Pacific Northwest as the well-rested Houston Texans clash with Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Seth Walder had this prediction for Monday night’s clash between the league’s No. 10 offense and the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense.
“Texans edge Will Anderson Jr. will record multiple sacks,” said Walder. “Don’t let the 3.0 sacks fool you: Anderson is off to a scorching start to the season with a 32.8 percent pass rush win rate at edge that ranks second at the position."
"Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold has done a good job avoiding sacks," added Walder, "but this will be a particularly challenging matchup to keep that up. My sack model gives Anderson a 24 percent chance to record multiple sacks against Seattle, highest among all players in Week 7 by a substantial margin.”
Darnold has indeed stayed out of harm’s way when it comes to opposing pass rushes. He’s not only completing 70.8 percent of his throws, but he’s been sacked a mere seven times in six outings. On Monday night, he and Seattle’s offensive front have a big challenge ahead of them.
Houston’s defense is allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game in the league, and has five interceptions compared to allowing only three touchdown passes in five games. DeMeco Ryans’s defense has a total of 12 sacks, and Anderson’s teammate Danielle Hunter actually leads Houston with four quarterback traps.
The Texans have put together two straight wins, crushing the Titans and Ravens by a combined 70-10 score, following a 0-3 start. Houston’s offense has yet to get on track, but the team has allowed an NFL-low 12.2 points per game. Ryans’s club has limited each of its five opponents to 20 points or less.
It’s safe to say that coordinator Klint Kubiak’s attack has a tall task ahead trying to keep Anderson, Hunter, and the Texans’ pass rush away from Darnold on Monday evening.
