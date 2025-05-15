ESPN putting Seahawks-Texas MNF game behind paywall
ESPN's paid subscription service, ESPN+, is granted one exclusive paywalled game per NFL season. It has been that way since 2022, when the league debuted the paywall-only experience with a Denver Broncos-Jacksonville Jaguars showdown in London in 2022. Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals' Monday Night Football game in Week 7 got the ESPN+ treatment.
In 2025, however, it's the Seattle Seahawks' turn. The Seahawks' lone Monday Night Football game of the season, which will be at home versus the Houston Texans in Week 7, will be broadcast on ESPN+. It's one of just three scheduled primetime games for Seattle this season.
These paywalled games are still available on local affiliates, but that requires access to the local affiliate channels in Seattle or Houston. Still, that may be easier (and preferable to additional payment) for much of the fanbase. Otherwise, there's not much way around the ESPN blockade.
ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or $119.99 annually. It should be a quality matchup with the Texans, which may make it worth the price for some. It's still an unfortunate way for the NFL to need to drive revenue with their broadcast partners, as it significantly restricts viewer access.
By Week 7, it should be clear how Mike Macdonald's Seahawks team is shaping up in 2025. That could add even further intrigue. Now that the schedule is released, Seattle is already receiving disappointing win totals from pundits around the league. It's certainly a different team than a year ago, but with an even better defense.
If both the Texans and Seahawks are near the top of their divisions at that point in the season, it'll be one of the better games on the first half of the schedule. That is, of course, after the team's season opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
