ESPN insider shares scoop on Coby Bryant contract talks with Seahawks
It looks to be a very busy offseason next year for the Seattle Seahawks, who have at least five players who are worth considering for a long-term contract extension. The Seahawks checked one box off of that 2022 draft class list by extending right tackle Abe Lucas before the season started.
However, the rest of the group has yet to sign anything, and there's been precious little word of any progress. Yesterday we got our first scoop in weeks on this front, as ESPN beat reporter Brady Henderson was a guest on Seattle Sports radio. He says the team tried to work out a deal with free safety Coby Bryant before training camp, but the two sides were too far apart.
While we don't know what Bryant is asking for, we can probably guess where the Seahawks are setting their ceiling. In the wake of the atrocious Jamal Adams trade and the even more atrocious contract they gave him, Seattle has set a hard ceiling for safeties, coming in at three years and around $12 million a year.
That's similar to the deal that Julian Love signed last summer and also the one that Quandre Diggs had before that. Odds are the Seahawks don't want to give anymore than that at this spot, no matter how much they might like what Bryant has done since moving over to free safety.
While the results have been exceptional since that move, they're also a small sample size, and everything else that Bryant did before that left much to be desired. He started out as a boundary corner, but was frequently outmatched and wound up allowing three touchdowns and a 116.5 passer rating a a rookie.
Next, the Seahawks tried Bryant in the slot and he wasn't much better there, as he allowed a 100 passer rating in his second season.
Bryant finally found his groove last year after replacing Rayshawn Jenkins in the starting lineup, which coincided with Julian Love moving over to strong safety. Bryant showed exceptional ball-hawking skills as a deep safety, posting two interceptions and a 77.3 passer rating allowed.
Bryant has continued to play well at that spot so far in 2025, but he's probably going to need to keep that up the entire season before the Seahawks are willing to even consider going a penny over $12 million a year.
