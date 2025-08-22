ESPN sees Seahawks' second-rounder as potential impact player right away
There is a lot of optimism surrounding Mike Macdonald’s club when it comes to 2025. The Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7 a year ago but somehow missed the playoffs. The franchise was busy this offseason retooling its offense in nearly every aspect.
This week, ESPN’s Brady Henderson took a look at John Schneider’s 2025 draft class. There were 11 selections, but only two on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the club’s first selection in the second round that could make a big impression from the get-go.
On Day 2 of April’s draft, Schneider traded up in the second round and grabbed intriguing safety Nick Emmanwori. Seattle’s secondary has a pair of quality performers on the back end in Julian Love and Cody Bryant. Still, Henderson feels that the No. 35 overall pick from the University of South Carolina will make an impression early on.
Seahawks’ rookie S Nick Emmanwori will make an impact in 2025
“The Seahawks have a clear role in mind for Emmanwori,” explained Henderson, “who will play regularly in their big-nickel package and will operate near the line of scrimmage. He has made enough plays in camp to look like he has the potential to be an impact player right away, even in a part-time role.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this to say about the 6’3”, 220-pound former Gamecock prior to the draft. “The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline.”
“He’s capable of playing over the top,” added Zierlein, “inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.”
Emmanwori saw action in the preseason tie with the Raiders and totaled one tackle. He was in the starting lineup vs. the Chiefs and came up with two solo stops in the first half. It will be interesting to see what Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde come up with this season to maximize Emmanwori’s potential.
