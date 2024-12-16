Ken Walker III Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. Packers on SNF
SEATTLE, Wash. - After being listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Ken Walker III as they look to earn a fifth consecutive win with the visiting Green Bay Packers coming to Lumen Field on Sunday Night Football.
Coming out of a Week 13 win over the Jets, Walker popped up on the Seahawks injury report last week with calf and ankle injuries and ultimately didn't play in a 30-18 win over the Cardinals last Sunday. He didn't return to practice this week and while coach Mike Macdonald indicated he made positive progress, he wasn't ready yet for game action.
With Walker sidelined, Zach Charbonnet will receive his fourth start of the season and Seattle will be counting on him continuing to play at a high level after rushing for a career-best 134 yards in Arizona. Kenny McIntosh and undrafted rookie George Holani will serve as his backups out of the backfield while also seeing action on special teams.
Despite being added to Seattle's 53-man roster on Saturday to replace injured safety Jerrick Reed II, veteran cornerback Artie Burns will be held out after receiving a doubtful designation on Friday. Both he and Tre Brown will be sidelined, thrusting rookie Nehemiah Pritchett into the primary backup boundary corner spot behind starters Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe.
As reported on Friday, the Seahawks also will be without tight end Brady Russell, who continues to deal with a nagging foot injury that cost him two games earlier this season. The team opted not to promote Tyler Mabry from the practice squad and will roll with the trifecta of Noah Fant, AJ Barner, and Pharaoh Brown at tight end.
Capping off Seattle's inactives, quarterback Jaren Hall will be in street clothes for the second time in three weeks after receiving a practice squad elevation. Receiver Cody White and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will also be out as healthy scratches due to numbers games at their respective position groups.
