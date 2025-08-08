Drew Lock spoils Seahawks' first preseason drive with ugly interception
Seattle Seahawks fans didn't have to wait long to see familiar face Geno Smith Thursday night at Lumen Field. Soon after watching their former quarterback lead the Las Vegas Raiders' first series, the 12s had to watch one their current quarterbacks throw the first interception of the preseason.
After the Seahawks forced a Raiders' punt in Smith's only series, Seattle moved the ball on the ground on its first possession behind a couple of nice runs by running back George Holani. Using an old-school fullback as lead blocker, new offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak's unit moved 57 yards to Las Vegas' 30-yard line.
Fans of rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe were pleased with what happened next, because No. 2 Drew Lock had a couple of miscues that ultimately halted the drive. Lock first miscommunicated with receiver Tory Horton on an incompletion, then threw a little off-target on a quick screen to Cody White who couldn't hang on.
On third-and-10, Lock underthrew Horton on an out route and Raiders' safety Isaiah Pola-Mao made a diving interception at the 10.
With starter Sam Darnold and most of head coach Mike Macdonald's first-teamers sitting out the opener, Milroe is expected to see plenty of action. Lock, however, also took the field for Seattle's second drive in a scoreless game late in the first quarter.
