Fantasy football analyst names Seahawks RB, TE among NFL's biggest preseason fallers
The new-look Seattle Seahawks offense has a chance to be one of the biggest pleasant surprises around the NFL this year. Since last season ended Seattle's front office has overhauled practically everything about this unit. That includes the offensive coordinator, the quarterback room, the wide receiver corps and the tight ends.
To top it off, the Seahawks' long-suffering offensive line looked positively dominant during the team's two preseason games when the starters saw action. Add it all up and you've got the potential for a big break-through offensively for Seattle. Not everyone is guaranteed to get a piece of the action, though.
According to an analysis by Rotoballer, running back Kenneth Walker III was one of the biggest preseason fallers around the league.
Rotoballer on Kenneth Walker III
"Earlier in the preseason, it seemed that Walker was certainly going to resume being the lead RB for the Seahawks. Continued injury concerns, plus the rising stock of Zach Charbonnet, have suddenly brought Walker’s 2025 workload into question. During the preseason, Walker has been limited due to a minor foot injury. Although he has started practicing again, closely observing the team’s progress is not a good sign for his season outlook."
While there is cause for concern about Walker's role, as far as we know he is still in line to be the starting running back and carry the heaviest workload. Even if head coach Mike Macdonald plans to supplant him with Charbonnet as the new RB1, he's not going to let us know until the first snap his offense takes against the San Francisco 49ers one week from today.
Walker is far from the only unknown commodity in this offense, though. Rotoballer also has rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo on their biggest fallers list.
Rotoballer on Elijah Arroyo
"The Seattle rookie is an excellent prospect. Currently, however, his spot contributions may not be enough to project a productive rookie season. Currently, Arroyo will have to compete alongside breakout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp for targets. Additionally, the Seahawks are expected to adopt a run-heavy approach, which could further limit Arroyo’s production in Year 1."
There's even more cause for concern in this case. In addition to having to share targets with a deep wide receiver room and a backfield that will likely heavily be involved in Klint Kubiak's passing game, Arroyo won't even be the starter. We had hoped he might ascend to the top of the depth chart after Noah Fant was released, but for now he's the No. 2 option behind AJ Barner. The Seahawks also appear to be pretty serious about using fullbacks often, as they've rostered two of them.
So, even though Seattle is probably going to use a lot of 12 peronnel, Arroyo is unlikely to see a ton of playing time as a rookie, at least outside of an injury to Barner.
For fantasy players, it might be best to wait a week or two and see what the target distribution and backfield workload looks like before making any major decisions on these two. Even if neither Walker nor Arroyo are major contributors there's plenty of sleeper candidates to choose from, especially rookie wide receiver Tory Horton.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals
Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms
DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters