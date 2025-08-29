Analyst says Seahawks could be 'bigger threat' in NFC than most expect
Jeff Howe of The Athletic has compiled some “intel” in regards to all 32 NFL teams in the National Football League. He came out with some interesting comments when it came to a club that hasn’t had any postseason success this decade.
“Watch out for the Seahawks. Coach Mike Macdonald’s defense should be even better in his second season, and safety Nick Emmanwori should be considered a dark-horse candidate to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Emmanwori, who has been a playmaking force in practice, will eventually take on a similar role as the one Ravens’ superstar safety Kyle Hamilton played in Macdonald’s scheme when the coach was the defensive coordinator in Baltimore.”
Seattle’s defense overcame a shaky midseason stretch and excelled down the stretch this past season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were Pro Bowlers in 2024, while veteran newcomer DeMarcus Lawrence and the intriguing Emmanwori could be difference makers in various ways.
Seattle Seahawks loom as threat in threat in NFC
Howe also spoke about the other side of the ball. “Meanwhile, the offense seems to be quickly coming together with a more unified vision under new coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Seahawks could be a bigger threat in the NFC than many people expect.”
That offense was refurbished this offseason in a big way. Quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders, wide receiver DK Metcalf was dealt to the Steelers, and the franchise parted ways with veteran wideout Tyler Lockett. Enter quarterback Sam Darnold, veteran pass-catcher and former Seahawks’ nemesis Cooper Kupp, and more youth via April's draft in left guard Grey Zabel, tight end Elijah Arroyo, and eye-opening wide receiver Tory Horton.
This was a 10-win team in 2024, falling short of a division title via a tiebreaker. It’s also a club entering 2025 with a little momentum after winning six of its final eight games.
