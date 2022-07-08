Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Nick Bellore

One of the NFL's best do-it-all special teams standouts, Bellore remains a Swiss army knife capable of playing fullback or linebacker for Seattle while being an important veteran leader in the locker room.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month’s time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Nick Bellore, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

2021 Stats: 15 tackles, one forced fumble, one reception for four yards

One of seven Pro Bowlers selected for the Seahawks in 2020, Bellore racked up 14 tackles thriving on kick and punt coverage, proving to be an invaluable asset on special teams. While he didn't notch a second straight Pro Bowl nod last season, his stellar play continued as he led the team in special teams tackles and produced a forced fumble in kick coverage. For a third straight year, he played sparingly as a fullback on offense, seeing only 19 snaps and catching one pass with those opportunities. With Shane Waldron preferring 11 and 12 personnel groupings, that trend likely won't change moving forward. But as he enters his 12th NFL season, the former Central Michigan standout remains one of the league's best Swiss army knives and can play fullback or linebacker in a pinch if needed.

Best Case Scenario: Showing no signs of slowing down at 33 years young, Bellore once again eclipses a dozen special teams tackles and with the Seahawks embracing the ground game, he surprisingly plays 30 snaps on offense, logging his third NFL carry and catching a pass for good measure.

Worst Case Scenario: Overshadowed by several rising young players on special teams during camp and exhibition games, including veteran Joel Iyiegbuniwe and undrafted rookie Vi Jones, Bellore's lack of impact on offense or defense winds up costing him his roster spot on a rebuilding team and he's released in final cuts in August.

What to Expect in 2022: Prior to the 2020 season, the Seahawks cut Bellore before re-signing him without a guaranteed salary beyond Week 1, so he's far from guaranteed to be on the roster next season. Playing minimal snaps on offense, he will have to continue to dominate in the third phase of the game to maintain his spot. With that said, the coaching staff and his teammates love him for his leadership and personality and after losing several veteran voices in the locker room, it seems unlikely they will jettison him unless his play falls off substantially in camp. Fans should expect to see the goofy, charismatic special teams ace blowing up returners and occasionally moon-lighting as a fullback on Sundays once again once the calendar flips to September.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton | Jason Myers | Marquise Goodwin | Tariq Woolen | Kyle Fuller | Bryan Mone